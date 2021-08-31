August 31, 2021

  • 81°
Poston, left, and Hall, right.

Blotter: Rockwell man, woman charged with leaving child unattended in store while impaired

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:16 am Tuesday, August 31, 2021

SALISBURY — A Rockwell man and woman face misdemeanor child abuse charges for being impaired while their child was unattended in a convenience store, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Elizabeth Michelle Poston, 31, and Geoffrey Calvin Hall, 30, were charged Saturday with misdemeanor child abuse after an incident at Tamarac Marina in the 9100 block of Bringle Ferry Road.

Convenience store staff told authorities the child wandered around in the store alone for an extended period of time. Staff members gave the child something to drink. The child had been fishing at the marina with his mother and stepfather, said Maj. John Sifford.

His stepfather, Hall, was found passed out in the back seat of an extended cab truck near the convenience store, Sifford said. Hall was “severely impaired on alcohol” and unable to provide the whereabouts of his wife or stepson, Sifford said. Poston appeared after deputies arrived. She told deputies the child was supposed to be with Hall.

Both received $25,000 bonds and were released after posting bail.

The child was placed in the care of a family member, Sifford said.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A 31-year-old Gold Hill man, Matthew William Cokeley, was charged Monday with indecent liberties with children for an incident involving a girl who’s now 15. Cokeley and the girl starting talking through text messaging, Sifford said. He’s accused of inappropriately touching her in 2018, Sifford said.

• A man on Friday reported his detached garage was broken into in the 200 block of Lentz Road in China Grove.

• A woman on Saturday reported a phone scam resulting in the loss of $8,450.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman on Friday reported a stolen motor vehicle in the 1600 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Walmart reported two shoplifting incidents Friday in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A woman on Friday reported a breaking and entering at Pine Hill Apartments in the 400 block of West 15th Street.

• A man on Saturday reported a stolen motor vehicle in the 600 block of Lafayette Circle in Salisbury.

• A man on Saturday reported vandalism in the 100 block of Ryan Street.

• Shannon Dela Ray Sifford, 30, was charged Saturday with two counts of possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Highway Patrol identifies drivers killed in US 601 crash

Elections

Political Notebook: Cooper signs nine bills into law, including three sponsored by Rowan County’s representatives

Crime

Blotter: Rockwell man, woman charged with leaving child unattended in store while impaired

Education

RSS school board extends mask mandate after lengthy conversation on spiking student quarantines

Education

Ted Budd visits Faith Academy, loans books from Library of Congress

Local

Council to begin process of identifying recruiting firm, interim city manager

Elections

Salisbury council incumbent Tamara Sheffield drawing on ‘level-headed business approach’ in re-election bid

Local

Freeze waits for Ida to pass, plans next route

News

NC governor vetoes doing away with pistol purchase permits

Nation/World

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

Nation/World

Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid

Coronavirus

Three new deaths bring Rowan County to 25 COVID-19 fatalities in August

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools mask mandate extended until Oct. 11

Local

Cheerwine Festival canceled due to ‘increased and overwhelming’ COVID-19 concerns

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will Texas Roadhouse open in Salisbury?

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 29

Local

Rowan Museum hosts women’s suffrage celebration at Utzman-Chambers House

Nation/World

Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

Nation/World

Rockets hit neighborhood near Kabul airport amid US pullout

Crime

Statewide alcohol law enforcement operation yields arrests

Local

City sees potential demolition of West End homes as mitigating vagrancy, pests in abandoned homes

Education

RSS starts sending administrators to cover classes, quarantines climb to 18%

Business

PowerHouse Recycling will create 50 jobs, invest $5 million in Salisbury expansion

Columns

Ester Marsh: Are you willing to try some HIIT?