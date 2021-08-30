Blotter: Aug. 29
In weekend crime reports:
• William Donald Vance IV, 32, of Greensboro was charged with felony discharging a weapon into occupied property, discharge of a firearm in city limits, possession of a firearm by a felon and attack with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Although the charges were brought by the Greensboro Police Department and occurred in the city in July, Vance was arrested by a Salisbury Police Department officer and was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a $35,000 bond.
• Katelyn Reanna Ridings, 23, of Mocksville was charged Friday with possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny. Ridings was in possession of a rubber tourniquet, syringes and a spoon with narcotics residue, according to the arrest report. Ridings allegedly stole $102.10 in items from Walmart, including Mountain Eew, glasses, planners, journals and other craft supplies. Ridings was booked in the Rowan County Detention Center and issued a $7,000 bond.
• Aaron Kyle Yarborough, 30, was charged Friday with felony assault causing physical injury to emergency personnel and misdemeanor assault on a government official or employee. Yarborough inflicted broken skin scratches and spit in the face of a Rockwell Rural Fire Department firefighter while the firefighter was assisting a patient who was thought to be overdosing, according to the arrest report. Yarborough also allegedly spat in the face of a Rowan County deputy who was assisting with the situation.
• Shane Jamie Flaherty, 42, of Salisbury was charged Sunday with two counts of assault on a female and one count of injury to personal property. Flaherty allegedly struck one victim in the face and damaged her vehicle in excess of $200. Flaherty also allegedly bit another victim on the shoulder and punched her in the eye.
• Amanda Hall, 39, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with child abuse. Hall allegedly caused physical injury to a child under the age of 16 who tested positive for methamphetamines in a drug screening. Hall was issued a $10,000 bond and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.
• Trevor Bryan Fowler, 50, of China Grove was charged Saturday with assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. Fowler allegedly assaulted a victim with a butcher knife and threatened and stated he was going to kill them.
• Shannon Dela Ray Sifford, 30, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with felony possession of a schedule two substance (fentanyl) and felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Brian Kelley, 42, of Kannapolis, was charged Friday with breaking and or entering for breaking into a residence at the 200 block of Lentz Road in China Grove.
• Shaina Elizabeth Satterfield, 29, of Gold Hill was charged Saturday with simple possession of a schedule three controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule two controlled substance. Allegedly in possession of Subutex and fentanyl. Satterfield was also charged with failing to appear for two counts of misdemeanor probation violation and misdemeanor larceny.
City sees potential demolition of West End homes as mitigating vagrancy, pests in abandoned homes
By Natalie Anderson natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com SALISBURY — For years, residents of the West End have expressed concerns related to vagrants and... read more