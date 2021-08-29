August 29, 2021

  • 73°
Alex Nianouris and his teammate shot 64 in qualifying for this year's Labor Day Golf Tournament. File photo by Wayne HInshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Labor Day golf: Former Salisbury High standouts Nianouris, Edwards shoot 64

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 29, 2021

Staff report

SALISBURY — Qualifying for the Labor Day Four-Ball golf tournament continued on Saturday.

It was a  hot day, but scores were low at the Country Club of Salisbury.

A team of former Salisbury High standouts — Alex Nianouris/Eric Edwards — shot 64 to lead open qualifying. Both were Division I golfers, with Nianouris competing at Davidson and Edwards at George Mason.

The team of Derek Paschal/John Allen shot 66 on Saturday. The teams of Chris Rae/Chris Nesbitt, Charlie Barr/Will Fowler, Colline Ajidra/Ronald Otile and Kevin Boggs/Kyle Wright have posted 67s.  Defending champs are William Little/Derek Lipe.

The top 16 qualifying teams make the Championship Flight.

The team of Gary Fesperman/Wally Eidson’s shot 67 on Friday and that score held up as the best on Saturday in Senior Division qualifying.

Defending Senior champs are Robert Jernigan/Robert Shoaf.

 In the Super Senior Division, the team of Larry Petrea/Ray Pope shot 71 to match the low score posted on Friday by the team of Harry VanPelt/Jim Christy.

Defending Super Senior champs are John Henderlite/John Kyger.

Many more pairs, including the women’s teams, will be on the course today as qualifying concludes.

 

Print Article

Comments

Local

Potential demolition of 11 homes in West End could mitigate ongoing issues of vagrancy, pests in abandoned homes

Education

RSS starts sending administrators to cover classes, quarantines climb to 18%

Business

PowerHouse Recycling will create 50 jobs, invest $5 million in Salisbury expansion

Columns

Ester Marsh: Are you willing to try some HIIT?

Columns

Mike Wilson: Lick Creek Days — my social calendar

Local

September issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Sports

Ivashka beats Ymer to claim Winston-Salem Open title

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury receives disposable mask donation

Local

Catawba advocate Martha Kirkland West passes away

Business

Shug’s at Brooklyn South Square brings art, food and drink together in one community gathering place

Lifestyle

‘A magic touch’ — Barbara Rufty was a constant encourager for family, customers

Cleveland

Town of Cleveland gathers downtown for National Night Out

News

Tens of millions in state budget praised by Rowan lawmakers for increasing spending, putting money in reserves

David Freeze

David Freeze: It’s not always about the miles when bike trouble, hurricane surface

High School

High school track and field: Boyden made history 50 years ago

Coronavirus

New NC data shows COVID-19 positives, deaths by vaccination status

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 27

Crime

Man who turned gun on himself after murder now expected to survive

High School

Cavs win thriller over Raiders in overtime; Salisbury cruises

News

Judges won’t delay voting rights restoration for felons in NC

Sports

Ymer, Ivashka reach Winston-Salem Open final

Nation/World

Ida aims to hit Louisiana on Hurricane Katrina anniversary

Nation/World

American forces keep up airlift under high threat warnings

Business

Bojangles closing eateries for 2 days; workers won’t be paid