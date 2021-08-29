Labor Day golf: Former Salisbury High standouts Nianouris, Edwards shoot 64

Staff report

SALISBURY — Qualifying for the Labor Day Four-Ball golf tournament continued on Saturday.

It was a hot day, but scores were low at the Country Club of Salisbury.

A team of former Salisbury High standouts — Alex Nianouris/Eric Edwards — shot 64 to lead open qualifying. Both were Division I golfers, with Nianouris competing at Davidson and Edwards at George Mason.

The team of Derek Paschal/John Allen shot 66 on Saturday. The teams of Chris Rae/Chris Nesbitt, Charlie Barr/Will Fowler, Colline Ajidra/Ronald Otile and Kevin Boggs/Kyle Wright have posted 67s. Defending champs are William Little/Derek Lipe.

The top 16 qualifying teams make the Championship Flight.

The team of Gary Fesperman/Wally Eidson’s shot 67 on Friday and that score held up as the best on Saturday in Senior Division qualifying.

Defending Senior champs are Robert Jernigan/Robert Shoaf.

In the Super Senior Division, the team of Larry Petrea/Ray Pope shot 71 to match the low score posted on Friday by the team of Harry VanPelt/Jim Christy.

Defending Super Senior champs are John Henderlite/John Kyger.

Many more pairs, including the women’s teams, will be on the course today as qualifying concludes.