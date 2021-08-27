August 27, 2021

  • 73°

Blotter: Aug. 26

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 am Friday, August 27, 2021

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Gerry Wood Honda on Monday reported a breaking and entering resulting in a total estimated loss of $5,699 in the 400 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A woman on Monday reported vandalism in the 100 block of West Steele Street.

• A woman on Monday reported a larceny resulting in the loss of $300 in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A woman on Monday reported a burglary resulting in a total estimated loss of $3,503 in the 1300 block of Bringle Ferry Road.

• A woman on Monday reported a burglary resulting in a total loss of $811, including a firearm, in the 1000 block of Scales Street.

• 7-Eleven on Monday reported someone stole cases of beer from its store in the 1600 block of East Innes Street.

• A man on Tuesday reported a larceny resulting in a total estimated loss of $500 in the 500 block of East Innes Street.

• A woman on Tuesday reported an assault in the 900 block of East Innes Street.

• A man on Tuesday reported a home care nurse took some diapers and pushed the resident as she was leaving in the 100 block of Clancy Street.

• A man on Tuesday reported an assault in the 500 block of East Council Street.

• A woman on Wednesday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle resulting in the loss of $730.

• Enterprise on Wednesday reported a vehicle larceny in the 300 block of Bendix Drive.

• A man on Wednesday reported a gun was pointed at him during an argument in the 1400 block of North Main Street.

• A man on Wednesday reported a lost firearm in the 1100 block of Laurel Street.

• A woman on Wednesday reported vandalism in the 900 block of West Horah Street in Salisbury.

• A man on Wednesday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 800 block of South Main Street that resulted in a $700 loss.

• A woman on Wednesday reported someone stole $500 from her in the 500 block of White Oaks Drive.

• Police on Wednesday responded to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of West 15th Street and found shell casings.

• A woman told police Wednesday two people she knew pushed her down, pointed a gun at her and stole a bag with personal items in it. The incident occurred in the 600 block of Bringle Ferry Road.

• Jacquavius Raquan Whisonant, 25, on Wednesday was charged with felony possession of stolen goods and possession of firearms by a felon.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Tuesday set a storage building owned by a family member on fire in the 300 block of Destiny Lane in China Grove.

• A man on Tuesday reported someone broke into his camper in the 3400 block of St. Peters Church Road.

• A man on Tuesday reported a firearm worth $500 was stolen from the 5000 block of U.S. 601 in Salisbury.

• A woman on Tuesday reported a stolen tablet and headphones from the 8600 block of Park Edwards Road in Kannapolis.

• Love’s Travel Stop in the 1100 block of Peeler Road reported a shoplifting that resulted in a total estimated loss of $91.

• Thomas Brian Bumgarner, 42, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    What do you think about a proposal to place a 560-acre solar farm on undeveloped land in the Gold Hill area?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Local

In Visibility: The beauty of summer skies

Coronavirus

‘It’s still not normal’: After weeks-long battle with COVID-19, woman encourages others to get vaccinated

News

Minimum age to marry in NC now 16

Local

Quotes of the week

News

NC Senate OKs bill limiting racial teachings

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 26

High School

Lawmakers seek to control NC High School Athletic Association, not remove it

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry to host interactive open house on cycling, walking on Sept. 13

Sports

Panthers’ new headquarters in Rock Hill taking shape

News

Ivashka, Ruusuvuori, Ymer advance in Winston-Salem Open

Local

Rowan County man wins Corvette, $100,000 with lottery’s new scratch-off ticket

Coronavirus

COVID-19 daily case increase Thursday among highest yet for Rowan

Crime

Salisbury man previously convicted of murder back in jail for selling narcotics to undercover deputies

East Spencer

East Spencer to renovate 10 homes with state grant

Local

County commissioners forgiving, understanding after release of Pierce arrest video

David Freeze

David Freeze: Smooth sailing and then a rough ending

Education

West Rowan earns FFA, agriculture program awards

Local

Deaths from stings can be detected, prevented with testing, treatment

Coronavirus

Rowan jail outbreak is third-largest of its kind in North Carolina

News

In bid for town council, Stacy Woodward wants more for China Grove

Local

Reverse shoulder replacement gives Navy veteran back his hobby

Local

Rowan Museum will celebrate women’s right to vote during Sunday event

Education

Livingstone’s track team races to help a family in need

Elections

In Salisbury City Council race, Jonathan Barbee hoping to increase young adult representation