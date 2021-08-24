Local sports roundup: White shines in Kannapolis

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — Former Carson star Owen White’s second pitching appearance in Kannapolis on Sunday didn’t generate the hype that the first one did, but it was longer and more successful.

White pitched four innings in a 7-1 win by Down East Wood Ducks over the Cannon Ballers. He allowed three hits, one walk and one run. He struck out three.

White hurt himself in Kannapolis when he pitched against the Cannon Ballers on opening night, slamming his right hand on the ground in frustration in the third inning after making a wide throw.

That injury to his throwing hand put White on the shelf for almost three months, but he’s been good since getting back on the mound.

White won a game in Arizona before returning to join the Wood Ducks in Kinston. He’s pitched 8 1/3 innings for the Wood Ducks, allowing two runs, while striking out 10. He’s allowed seven hits — all singles.

White, who turned 22 earlier this month, was a second-round draft pick by the Texas Rangers in 2018.

•••

The Cannon Ballers are home for the next five days (Tuesday through Sunday) against Lynchburg.

Attendance was 2,005 for Sunday’s home game at Atrium Health Ballpark.

•••

Austin Love (West Rowan, UNC) made his pro debut on Thursday in the Florida Complex League.

Love pitched a clean inning with two strikeouts against Washington Nationals minor leaguers.

Love, 22, was a third-round pick this year by the St. Louis Cardinals.

RACING

Carson Cauble took home the Beginner Bandolero East National Championship win on Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Cauble qualified on pole and led all 20 laps.

VOLLEYBALL

West Rowan split two matches on Saturday.

The Falcons (3-1) lost to North Iredell 25-13, 25-22 and 26-24.

Kelcie Love had 14 kills. Ashlee Ennis had seven kills and 13 digs. Brooke Kennerly had 20 digs. Noe Gaeta had 27 assists and 14 digs. Madelyn VonCanon had 12 digs.

West beat Lake Norman 25-21, 25-17 and 25-20.

Love had 14 kills. Emma Clarke had 11 kills and four blocks. Anna Grace Blackledge had three aces. Kennerly had 21 digs. Ennis had 10 digs. Gaeta had 35 assists.

On Monday, West won at home against Hough 27-25, 25-17, 21-25 and 27-25. It was the 100th win at West for head coach Jan Dowling.

•••

Salisbury won at Chatham Central 21-25, 29-27, 25-16 and 25-18.

Ashley Yang had three aces, five kills, 36 assists and 12 digs. Ava Morris had 16 kills and nine digs. Riley Peltz had nine kills. Mallory Link had six kills. Katie Peeler had three aces and 12 digs. Brooke Cunningham had nine kills.

•••

East Rowan (3-0) won 25-18, 26-24 and 25-21 against Statesville on Saturday.

Leah Hinceman had 19 kills, 10 digs and three aces. Kinslee Walker had four aces and 12 digs. Riley Hill had 12 digs. Dani Steelman and Caroline Snow had five kills each. Erica Wagner had 13 assists, and CJ Lytton had 12 assists.

•••

South Rowan swept Mooresville 25-17, 25-15 and 25-21 on Monday.

Emma Owens had 23 assists. Payton Black had 17 digs. Cameron Black had 11 kills and five aces. Ava Huffman had six kills. Meredith Faw had five kills and four aces.

BOYS SOCCER

Salisbury won 3-0 against West Rowan on Monday.

The Hornets (3-0) controlled the action in the first half with 15 shots but couldn’t find the back of the net.

West Rowan keeper Luis Cruz (15 saves) made several key saves and the Falcons added five field player saves, thwarting numerous corners and put-back shots.

The second half saw the majority of the momentum stay with the visitors and Salisbury got on the board when Colin Donaldson found wing counterpart Will Webb to open the scoring. Donaldson also provided the assist on the second goal, finding Brayan Avilez to make it 2-0.

Avilez returned the favor when Donaldson completed the scoring on an angled shot from the corner of the box.

Wade Robins earned his second shutout in goal for the Hornets.

Salisbury got excellent play from Luke Graeber, Yatti Avilez, Riley Dillon and Mario Perez who made his first career start.

“This team is really starting to come together,” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said. “Avilez is showing exceptionally well, and when he is on the front foot we have firepower moving forward with Donaldson, Webb and newcomer Daniel Cuevas. Carlos Henriquez and Bennett Clark have been tremendous in the midfleld, playing heavy minutes in very hot conditions.”

It was a tough game for Coach Parrish, whose son, Dylan is a freshman midfielder for West Rowan.

“Seeing him across the field was a unique experience and one I’m not particularly anxious to repeat,” Parrish said. “We are a pretty competitive family and being on the same field was a mix of awkward and surreal. I thought he did well when he was on the field and has a bright future for the Falcons. He is definitely my all-time favorite player.”

•••

South Rowan won 8-0 at Thomasville to open the season.

Grayson Steedley scored three goals, Michael Coles had two goals, and Zander Efird, Ozzy Pulido and Brian Robles had a goal each.

Noah Steedley had the clean sheet in goal.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Kernersville Glenn linebacker Albert Redd (6-3, 210) is considered a top-30 player in North Carolina and has been offered by UNC, Louisville, Georgia Tech and East Carolina, among others.

His grandfather, also named Albert Redd, starred on the defensive line for Salisbury High in the mid-1970s.

•••

Mooresville’s postponed game at Davie has been rescheduled for Sept. 10. Both schools had the same open date.

Mooresville was the only team in the new Greater Metro Conference that didn’t win on Friday. A.L. Brown, Cox Mill, Hickory Ridge, West Cabarrus, South Iredell and Lake Norman combined to go 6-0.

JAYVEE FOOTBALL

Jayvee football was very limited due to weather and COVID last week.

Salisbury won 22-0 against West Rowan in a game shortened by lightning.

Jumal Rule scored two touchdowns and added two 2-point conversions to lead the Hornets. Will Webb threw a TD pass to Tyree Brown. Jackson Sparger and DeShawn Brown had sacks.

•••

South Rowan’s jayvees lost 32-0 to Concord. North Rowan doesn’t have a jayvee team this year, but South has scheduled a game for Thursday at West Stanly.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Charlotter 49ers senior quarterback Chris Reynolds (Davie) is on the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list.

The Golden Arm Award recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers and former players. Candidates are chosen based on performance on and off the field.

Reynolds, a former walk-on, has become one of the top quarterbacks in Charlotte history.

•••

Josh Malloy transferred from Chowan to Carson-Newman, so the Eagles now have two former Carson players on the roster.

Malloy is a defensive lineman, while Andrew Bradshaw is a long snapper.