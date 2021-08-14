Man, woman arrested after car chase, break-in at Sheetz

SALISBURY — A man and woman face charges after a car chase on Thursday that ended in a shopping center off of East Innes Street.

Clifford Allen DeLoach, 38, faces charges for felony fleeing to elude, larceny, injury to personal property and failing to appear in court for charges in Wilkes and Alleghany counties. Abigail Boyd, 26, was a passenger in the car and only arrested for unspecified, unrelated warrants.

The incident started when DeLoach allegedly broke into a vehicle at Sheetz on Jake Alexander Boulevard, stole a backpack and ran to a car in the adjacent Breakfastime restaurant. The car was spotted in the parking lot of McDonalds at 704 East Innes St. and stopped by a Salisbury Police officer one block away — at Burger King.

When the police officer returned to her car after a conversation with DeLoach, the suspect vehicle took off, starting a chase that traveled on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Long Street, Long Ferry Road, Interstate 85 and back to East Innes Street, said Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department

DeSantis said DeLoach’s vehicle struck a pole before merging onto I-85, which caused damage that made it hard for DeLoach to maintain control.

The chase ended at a road in Towne Creek Commons between Starbucks and a Firestone auto care shop. Witnesses said a woman opened the passenger door immediately after the car stopped and put her hands in the air. Police with guns drawn took the woman into custody and forced the man out of the car.

DeLoach remains in jail with a $212,000 bond.