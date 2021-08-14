August 14, 2021

  • 90°
Photo submitted - Police officers search a multi-colored car after a chase ended Thursday in the Towne Creek Commons area off of East Innes Street. The reader said a woman opened the passenger door immediately after the car stopped and put her hands in the air. Police with guns drawn took the woman into custody and forced the man out of the car.

Man, woman arrested after car chase, break-in at Sheetz

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 pm Saturday, August 14, 2021

SALISBURY — A man and woman face charges after a car chase on Thursday that ended in a shopping center off of East Innes Street.

Clifford Allen DeLoach, 38, faces charges for felony fleeing to elude, larceny, injury to personal property and failing to appear in court for charges in Wilkes and Alleghany counties. Abigail Boyd, 26, was a passenger in the car and only arrested for unspecified, unrelated warrants.

The incident started when DeLoach allegedly broke into a vehicle at Sheetz on Jake Alexander Boulevard, stole a backpack and ran to a car in the adjacent Breakfastime restaurant. The car was spotted in the parking lot of McDonalds at 704 East Innes St. and stopped by a Salisbury Police officer one block away — at Burger King.

When the police officer returned to her car after a conversation with DeLoach, the suspect vehicle took off, starting a chase that traveled on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Long Street, Long Ferry Road, Interstate 85 and back to East Innes Street, said Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department

DeSantis said DeLoach’s vehicle struck a pole before merging onto I-85, which caused damage that made it hard for DeLoach to maintain control.

The chase ended at a road in Towne Creek Commons between Starbucks and a Firestone auto care shop. Witnesses said a woman opened the passenger door immediately after the car stopped and put her hands in the air. Police with guns drawn took the woman into custody and forced the man out of the car.

DeLoach remains in jail with a $212,000 bond.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following is most important for Salisbury City Council and mayoral candidates to discuss during the 2021 campaign?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Crime

Man, woman arrested after car chase, break-in at Sheetz

High School

Lightning disrupts Rowan County Football Jamboree

Sports

Henley maintains lead at halfway point of Wyndham Championship

Nation/World

Forest Service maxed out as wildfires stretch across western states

Business

Small gains leave Dow, S&P 500 at new highs

Coronavirus

Raleigh mandates masks; vaccinated city workers to get $250

Nation/World

Rush of troops to Kabul tests withdrawal deadline

Coronavirus

More cities requiring proof of vaccination

Nation/World

Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida

Crime

Kannapolis woman charged with concealing overdose death, hiding body in wooded area

Local

Gray mixture under Bell Tower Green will help grass withstand trampling

Local

HPC approves platform, tunnel installation at train station; new street light near ‘Fame’

News

Charlotte, Wake County growing fast, according to Census figures

Nation/World

Census shows US is diversifying

Local

Court of Appeals overturns multimillion-dollar ruling against Mooresville oral surgeon accused of affair with nurse

Local

Little League softball: Rowan loses in pool play

Kannapolis

Kannapolis breaks ground on new mixed-use development, celebrates completion of Vida

News

NC House approves budget with veto-proof support

Local

Quotes of the week

Sports

Henley’s 62 leads Wyndham Championship

Local

2020 Census data show Rowan County grew by 6% in previous decade

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 12

Crime

Salisbury man sentenced to federal prison for possessing weapon as convicted felon

Education

‘Like riding a bike’: RSS school year starts with five-day instruction, masks optional