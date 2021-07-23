July 23, 2021

  • 70°

Major NC hospitals to order staff to get vaccine

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, July 23, 2021

By BRYAN ANDERSON

Associated Press/Report for America

RALEIGH (AP) — The North Carolina Healthcare Association announced on Thursday that several of the state’s largest hospital systems will require employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine in order to continue working at their facilities.

The sites that will soon mandate vaccinations for workers include Duke University Health network and several UNC Health hospitals.

Other hospital systems that will compel staff to get the vaccine will include Charlotte-based Atrium Health, Greensboro-based Cone Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Winston-Salem based Novant Health.

“Hospital and health system employee vaccination against COVID-19 is vital to safely care for patients by protecting them from infection, and to mitigate the spread of the virus within healthcare facilities and among clinicians, patients and their families and friends,” the group wrote in a message to its 130 members.

The move comes as North Carolina decided on Wednesday to eliminate its statewide mask starting July 30. The state has seen a surge in cases and hospitalizations fueled by the more lethal delta variant.

On May 6, most adult residents had received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. The office told The Associated Press on Thursday that 94% of cases and deaths reported between May 6 and July 11 have been among people not fully vaccinated.

The latest state data shows 54% of residents eligible for a shot are fully vaccinated, less than the national average of 57% of Americans 12 and older being fully immunized, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention. Vaccination rates are far worse in several North Carolina counties. In Hoke County, a rural area outside of Fayetteville, less than 1 in 4 residents have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot.

North Carolinians 12 years of age or older are eligible for a COVID-19 shot, which are widely available and free of charge. At participating vaccination sites, unvaccinated adults who come in for their first dose can get $25. Drivers who bring someone in for their initial shot also qualify for the prepaid Mastercard.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s top public health official, praised the association for encouraging hospitals to compel their workers to get vaccinated.

“Thank you to the North Carolina Healthcare Association, and the health systems that are leading the way requiring vaccination for employees, for taking action to protect the health care workforce, their patients, our communities and the state,” Cohen said in a news release. “Vaccinations are our way out of the pandemic. Don’t wait to vaccinate.”

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

___

Follow Anderson on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BryanRAnderson.
___

Anderson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following is most important for Salisbury City Council and mayoral candidates to discuss during the 2021 campaign?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Business

Troyer’s Country Market closing because of staff shortages

Local

Builders interested in Spencer-owned residential properties

Local

Local wildlife biologist wins state award for private land conservation efforts

Local

Quotes of the week

Local

Inaugural Paint the Pavement project postponed due to paint shortages

Coronavirus

Major NC hospitals to order staff to get vaccine

High School

High school sports oversight revamp clears another state panel

Elections

McCrory wants three GOP primary debates in Senate race

College

College coaches working to learn impact of endorsement deals on recruiting

Local

City council tables issue of allowing golf carts on public roads

College

Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball players say activism got them kicked off team

Crime

Blotter: Man robs East Innes Circle K at gunpoint

Crime

District Attorney clears deputies in shooting investigation from February chase

Local

Salisbury Police detective receives state Gang Investigators Association Award

Education

Change in state COVID-19 guidance gives school district freedom on masking

Local

Community shows outpouring of support for young Rowan County softball player

Business

With 21 teams competing and plenty of vendors, Dragon Boat Festival looks to make a splash Saturday

Local

Advance construction for downtown Salisbury paving starts Monday, will last three weeks

Education

Shoutouts: Helen S. and Julius L. Goldman Scholarships awarded to two graduates

Education

Education briefs: Catawba College celebrates first MBA program graduates

Local

City lifts historic landmark moratorium after approving clarifying changes

Kannapolis

Cannon Ballers crowned: Atrium Health Ballpark wins fan vote for best ballpark in the country

Education

Using chess, Eugene Brown visits Power Cross to show kids importance of making right decisions

High School

Legion baseball: Rowan, Rogers do it again to advance to next round