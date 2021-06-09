Man charged for breaking into schools in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS — A 34-year-old man faces a series of criminal charges after break-ins at schools.

Brian Kyle Gantt was arrested by Kannapolis Police officers Tuesday on six charges of felony breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering and five counts of misdemeanor injury to real property.

During a string of incidents, Gantt allegedly took money from Kannapolis City Schools and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s cosmetology campus that hadn’t been deposited. Other information wasn’t immediately released

Gantt was booked into the Cabarrus County Jail with a total bond of $58,000