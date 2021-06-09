June 9, 2021

  • 86°
Brian Kyle Ganttf

Man charged for breaking into schools in Kannapolis

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:24 pm Wednesday, June 9, 2021

KANNAPOLIS — A 34-year-old man faces a series of criminal charges after break-ins at schools.

Brian Kyle Gantt was arrested by Kannapolis Police officers Tuesday on six charges of felony breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering and five counts of misdemeanor injury to real property.

During a string of incidents, Gantt allegedly took money from Kannapolis City Schools and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s cosmetology campus that hadn’t been deposited. Other information wasn’t immediately released

Gantt was booked into the Cabarrus County Jail with a total bond of $58,000

 

Print Article

Comments

Local

One dead after Saw Road crash

Crime

Man charged for breaking into schools in Kannapolis

Local

N.C. Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures will re-open Saturday

Crime

Blotter: Man charged after running from police at Big Lots

Crime

Salisbury woman charged after striking children with phone, belt

Local

City aiming for adoption of revised local historic landmark status at July council meeting

High School

High school baseball: West beats Cougars in marathon

Sports

Panthers owner not looking at domed stadium

Local

East Rowan advances with 11-1 romp

Crime

Blotter: Two charged with drug crimes, one served with outstanding warrant

Local

Spencer adopts budget, new development ordinance

High School

Photo gallery: Action from West-Carson thriller

Nation/World

US increasingly unlikely to meet Biden’s July 4 vax goal

Nation/World

Biden ends GOP infrastructure talks, starts new negotiations

News

NC Republicans finally agree on next year’s spending total

Sports

Hurricanes eliminated; reigning Stanley Cup champs set sights on repeat

Local

State audit finds $34 million in accounting errors at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Crime

Man added to most wanted list after chase from Kannapolis to Charlotte

Crime

Salisbury man arrested for downloading child pornography

Crime

Police: Man runs from breaking and entering call, crashes into tree

Crime

Salisbury man identified as murder victim

Local

2021 Salisbury Sculpture Show features 21 pieces across city

Local

County commissioners approve 2021-22 budget boosted by pandemic relief funding

Elections

Political Notebook: Rowan Board of Elections prepares for next ballot, filing in July