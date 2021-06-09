High school girls track and field: YVC Championships
at South Davidson
Girls
Team scores: N. Rowan 148; Chatham Central 99; Albemarle 86; Gray Stone 79; South Davidson 44; North Stanly 38; South Stanly 34; North Moore 32
100 — 1. Tai’lah Ward (NR) 12.94; 2. Chloe O’Quinn (SD) 13.20; 3. Somahje Porter (A) 13.30; 4. Abigail Clayton (A) 13.76; 5. Katherine Ellis (NR) 13.84
200 — 1. Aniya Brown (NR) 28.10; 2. Bailey Goodlett (NR) 28.50; 3. Jayley Martin (CC) 29.00; 4. Katherine Ellis (NR) 29.40; 5. Jessica Dunlap (SS) 30.40
400 — 1. Abigail Clayton (A) 1:06.38; 2. Keeli Crisco (SS) 1:08.51; 3. Haylee Williams (NR) 1:10.07; 4. Gia Dunlap (NS) 1:10.93; 5. Kyra Simms (SD) 1:11.80
800 — 1. Emberleigh Pauley-Brown (GS) 2:38; 2. Grace Eppehimer (GS) 2:43; 3. Jacy Noble (SS) 2:56; 4. Skylar Honeycutt (SD) 3:15; 5. Makenzie Luther (SD) 3:22
1600 — 1. Emberleigh Pauley-Brown (GS) 5:57; 2. Grace Eppehimer (GS) 6:10; 3. Kimbal Chapman (GS) 6:17; 4. Jacy Noble (SS) 6:30; 5. Lexi Goode (NS) 6:46
3200 — 1. Emberleigh Pauley-Brown (GS) 13:36; 2. Grace Eppehimer (GS) 14:49; 3. Lexi Goode (NS) 15:43
100 hurdles — 1. Aniya Brown (NR) 16.80; 2. Tai’lah Wrd 17.43; 3. Arianna Burns (A) 17.63; 4. Azeria Miller (NR) 18.72; 5. Madison Gaines (CC) 19.02
300 hurdles — 1. Aniya Brown (NR) 50.85; 2. Somahje Porter (A) 50.90; 3. Tai’lah Ward (NR) 54.81; 4. Azeria Miller (NR) 1:02.05; 5. Angelina Lappin (GS) 1:02.86
High Jump — 1. Kailey Green (CC) 4-8; 2. Julia Paschal (NM) 2. Sophie Phillips (CC) 4-6; 4. Arianna Burns (A) 4-4; 5. Paris Bennett (NS) 4-2
Long Jump — 1. Somahje Porter (A) 15-2; 2 Tai’lah Ward (NR) 15-0; 3. Carleigh Gentry (CC) 14-6; 4. Jaylee Williams (CC) 14-1; 5. Taleah Cochran-Chisholm (NM) 13-6.
Triple Jump — 1. Somahje Porter (A) 34-0; 2. Aniya Brown (NR) 31-8; 3. Carleigh Gentry (CC) 30-5; 4. Natalie Soles (SD) 28-6; 5. Sophie Phillips (CC) 27-7
Shot Put — 1. Brittany Ellis (NR) 33-11; 2. Grace Jones (CC) 28-11; 3. Mallory Hill (GS) 25-0; 4. Maci Holshouser (NS) 24-8; 5. Ellie Phillips (CC) 22-8
Discus — 1. Brittany Ellis (NR) 89-9 ; Chloe O’Quinn (SD) 65-2; 3. Marigah Lilly (A) 62-10; 4. Tanner Little (CC) 62-7; 5. Ariana Burns (A) 55-6
4×100 — 1. Chatham Central 56.22; 2. North Rowan 56.62; 3. South Stanly 59.88; 4. Albemarle 1:00.51; 5. North Moore 1:01.51
4×200 — 1. North Rowan 1:56.93; 2. Chatham Central 1:59.24; 3. Albemarle 2:02.04; 4. South Stanly 2:03.97
4×400 — 1. Chatham Central 5:02; 2. North Stanly 5:16
4×800 — 1. North Moore 21:05.36
