Salisbury man arrested for downloading child pornography

SALISBURY — A 24-year-old man faces 18 charges of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jacob Edward Hobart of East Lafayette Street in Salisbury was charged Saturday after police received a report that he downloaded child pornography.

Lt. Justin Crews of the Salisbury Police Department said officers found videos and pictures of child pornography on electronic devices owned by Hobart. Each charge is tied to an image or video.

Hobart remained in the Rowan County Detention Center Tuesday with a $300,000 bond.