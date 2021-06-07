June 7, 2021

Guy, Liberty overwhelm Duke in a 15-4 elimination game win

By News Service Report

Published 12:10 am Monday, June 7, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Guy hit a grand slam home run in the bottom of the first and Liberty posted an eight-run first inning to dominate Duke in a 15-4 win in an elimination game at the Knoxville Regional on Sunday.

After a three-up, three-down inning for Duke to start, Liberty (41-15) jumped the Blue Devils sending 13 batters to the plate — eight of whom batted after there were two outs.

Aaron Anderson reached base twice in the inning drawing four-pitch walks each time and scored once. Liberty batted 4 for 5 in the inning and drew five walks to chase starter Cooper Stinson and reliever Josh Allen before the inning ended.

Guy finished with five RBI and for good measure added a highlight reel defensive gem with a leaping catch to rob Chad Knight of a home run in the top of the seventh.

Joey Loperfido finished 3 for 4 with a home run and drove in two runs for Duke (33-22).

