June 1, 2021

  • 81°
Josh Bergeron / Salisbury Post - N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, at podium, talks to firefighters at Salisbury Fire Station No. 6 about the department's upgrade to an ISO Class 1 rating.

Salisbury Fire Department receives ISO Class No. 1 rating

By Staff Report

Published 3:27 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

The Salisbury Fire Department has received a Class No. 1 public protection classification rating by the Insurance Services Office.

The honor was presented by N.C. Fire Marshal Mike Causey on Tuesday at Fire Station No. 6. Salisbury now joins the Granite Quarry fire department as the only two in the county with the rating and one of 17 in the state that have earned the distinction.

“The Class 1 rating is a great accomplishment for our department and residents and is truly the result of various agencies working together to benefit our entire City,” said Salisbury Fire Chief Bob Parnell. “It is a reflection of the Salisbury firefighters who are assigned to the fire stations assuring their readiness and unprecedented service to the residents on a 24/7 basis. It also highlights the commitment by city’s departments such as the Fire Marshal’s Office, Salisbury Rowan Utilities, and Public Works Telecommunications and Fleet Divisions and our response fire department partners because we can’t do this alone. Our residents should know that this Class 1 rating is another way to ensure them that SFD is working daily to make our City a safe and resilient place.”

The North Carolina Response Rating System ranges from one (best) to 10 (not recognized as a certified fire department by the state), with most rural departments falling into the 9S category. While lower ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service, a higher rating suggests that a department is overall better equipped to respond to fires in its district. Higher ratings can also significantly lower insurance rates in that fire district. An ISO Class No. 1 rating is the best an organization can achieve in the fire service.

The inspection was conducted by officials with the Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and is required on a regular basis as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System (NCRRS). The Salisbury Fire Department score is based on the routine inspections of proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities, availability of a water source and firefighter performance.

Business owners with commercial properties in Salisbury city limits can contact their insurance companies to let them know of the improvement and ask about the chance to lower their insurance rates.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Salisbury Fire Department receives ISO Class No. 1 rating

Local

Juvenile rescued after jumping off Yadkin River bridge

Local

City to hold public hearing for proposed budget, talk Ashton Manor development

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers seek more clarity on vaccination data

Local

‘Price of Freedom’: Events in Salisbury, Rowan County commemorate Memorial Day

China Grove

China Grove Roller Mill will host Family Day on Friday

Local

Political Notebook: Heggins elected chair of 13th District Democrats

Crime

Blotter: Cabarrus man charged with selling drugs to Rowan Sheriff’s Office detective

Nation/World

For Biden, a deeply personal Memorial Day weekend observance

Nation/World

Memorial Day traditions return as pandemic eases

News

Kreul Graduation

Education

Extent of COVID-19 learning loss remains open question for educators

Local

Spencer administration presents $3.8 million budget

Local

Big rigs rumble into the Price of Freedom Museum

Business

Biz Roundup: Rusty Miller a new commercial agent with Jennings Insurance

Local

Reimbursements for city council travels throughout pandemic half of 2018-19

News

Local equine rescue in search of new home for horses

Columns

Mike Wilson: My grandmother, scourge of the reptile kingdom

Business

With new mural, Gold Hill Flower Company incorporates state themes, personal meaning into art

Local

Darryl Strawberry: Big man with a big message

Racing

Ty Gibbs takes lead late, holds on to win Xfinity race

College

Duke in ACC baseball final for first time, will face Wolfpack today

Racing

Victory today would give Hendrick all-time Cup Series record

Local

Summer issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available