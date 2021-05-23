May 23, 2021

Salisbury’s Jalon Walker (11) was honored with the state player of the year honor. JON C LAKEY/FOR THE SALISBURY POST FILE PHOTO 4/30/21, WELCOME,NC.

High school football: Walker was unique, special, versatile

By Mike London

mike.london@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — In a normal season, West Rowan’s Georgia Tech-bound defensive lineman Zeek Biggers, Salisbury defensive lineman Zae Clay or North Rowan’s multi-purpose Zay Davis might be the Rowan County Defensive Player of the Year.

They’re seniors, after all, and they were good, but Salisbury junior linebacker Jalon Walker is just on a different planet from everyone else. He recently was named Gatorade Player of the Year for the entire state. They picked Walker over all the offensive people, as well as the defensive people.

“If Jalon wasn’t special and unique, he wouldn’t be getting all the opportunities and accolades that he’s been getting,” Salisbury head coach Brian Hinson said. “He’s just so versatile. At different times, we used him on all three levels.”

Walker, a Georgia commit, was a bruising 220-pound linebacker who also could rush the passer or play free safety.

He made 97 tackles, 19 for loss, and totaled eight sacks. And that was with everyone game-planning to stay as far away from him as possible. If Walker lined up on the left side, teams ran right.

Walker’s role in Salisbury’s resounding victory in the 2AA state championship game was critical.

“Everyone knows he made 12 tackles, but they were great tackles,” Hinson said. “He was making tackles in space for 2-yard gains. St. Pauls threw a lot of short passes to the flats, and Jalon had the flat. He basically took that stuff away.”

Walker also had two key receptions in the title game, one for a touchdown. Now that’s special versatility.

He scored a rushing TD in the playoff game with Maiden.

Walker has got another high school season to play, so there’s no telling what might lie in store this fall.

He never stops working, so his game could expand some more.

“We’re just glad he’s on our team,” Hinson said. “He makes my job easier by being able to do so many things well. But he makes my job harder because I’ve got to figure out  the best way to use his talent.”

 

 

 

 

 

