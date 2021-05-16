May 16, 2021

  • 52°

Knicks knock out Hornets in OT

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 16, 2021

Associated Press

NEW YORK — Julius Randle had 33 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, and led an overtime surge that sent the New York Knicks past the Charlotte Hornets 118-109 on Saturday.

Reggie Bullock added 17 points for the Knicks, who improved to 40-31 and moved into a tie with the idle Atlanta Hawks for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

“For us the big thing is take care of home court, take care of the game that we have at hand. If we take care of the little things, the big thing will take care of itself,”  Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “But I think it is important for everyone to understand the business, who’s in it, how every game impacts something. So I want them studying the league as well.”

The Knicks have won 15 of 19.

“Can’t speak for other teams, but whatever challenge or opponent there is for us, we’ll be ready for,” Randle said. “We’ll be excited. We’ll accept the challenge.”

Miles Bridges had 16 of his 30 points in the third quarter and Devonte Graham added 25 for the Hornets, who have lost four straight games.

“A spectacular performance by him. It was just special,” Hornets coach James Borrego said of Bridges’ outburst. “What a lift — just his energy and spirit of him. Then the production is much more than I could have expected or imagined.”

New York led by 17 points with 7:45 left in the third quarter before Bridges rallied the Hornets back on his own, at one point outscoring the Knicks 10-1 and finishing the period with a windmill dunk to cut the deficit to 89-86.

Charlotte opened the final quarter with a 7-0 run, highlighted by Graham’s 3-pointer for a 93-89 lead.

New York scored seven straight points to go up 104-101 on Randle’s jumper. Charlotte’s Terry Rozier made a free throw with 2:09 left and had a layup with 37 seconds remaining that made it 104-all.

Randle put the Knicks ahead in overtime 106-104 with a pair of free throws and set up all of New York’s five baskets, including three during 9-0 run, connecting with Alec Burks’ layup with 1:31 left in the extra period that made it 112- 106.

Charlotte can lock the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference with a win at Washington today.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Cody Zeller had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds… Jalen McDaniel chipped in 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Knicks: Derrick Rose had 15 points in 25 minutes after missing his previous game with a sore ankle.

MORE FANS ALLOWED

The Hornets announced Saturday seating capacity at Spectrum Center will increase to as many as 12,000 fans, or 60%, for any possible play-in games and first-round games that the team could host in the NBA playoffs. Capacity for previous games was set at 25%.

BRIDGING THE GAP

Bridges had missed six games. The Hornets were 2-4 while he was in the COVID-19 protocols.

Print Article

Comments

News

Catawba College hosts three in-person commencement ceremonies

Local

With high case loads causing numerous staff departures, Child Protective Services seeks more positions

Education

Livingstone College graduates celebrate ‘crossing the finish line’ during commencement celebration

Coronavirus

Rowan sees 4 new COVID-19 deaths as mask mandate lifted, vaccines administered continue decline

Local

Spencer is latest town updating its development ordinance

Local

Salisbury native Kristy Woodson Harvey makes NY Times bestseller list

Local

Board of Commissioners will convene for third time in May

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury, Kannapolis among recipients of Region of Excellence Awards

Local

Cheerleading team competes at Disney

Education

Salisbury High to celebrate football, swimming champions with parade

High School

High school girls soccer: Isley, Webb lead all-county team

Local

Spencer awarded $10,000 to develop trails at Stanback Forest

Books

‘Tails and Tales’ coming to library this summer

Local

Public Records: March Deeds

Entertainment

Salisbury Symphony’s ‘Return to the Concert Hall’ available May 24-31

Coronavirus

Salisbury teen becomes one of first in age group to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Business

Down Goat: Local farm and creamery poised to add goat yoga, artisan goat cheese to offerings

Local

Pandemic’s impact, uncertainty of transit funding prompt request to eliminate Rowan Express service

Lifestyle

New Waterworks’ exhibit opens June 1

High School

High school football: Walsh accepts the South football challenge

Lifestyle

Price of Freedom Museum gets donated landscape project

Lifestyle

Rowan Museum will have Upscale Yard Sale Saturday

Business

Seventh dragon boat festival set for July 24; deadline for sponsorships is May 28

Nation/World

‘Shocking and horrifying’: Israel destroys AP office in Gaza