Minor leagues: Cannon Ballers fall

Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — Ouch! The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers are 0-7.

It wasn’t close on Tuesday, as the Cannon Ballers, playing their first road game, were drummed 10-1 by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

Jared Kelley started on the mound for Kannapolis but walked four and didn’t make it through the third inning.

Jose Rodriguez had two of Kannapolis’ three hits.

The Cannon Ballers will try it again tonight in Fayetteville.