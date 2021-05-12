High school girls tennis: Salisbury, Carson undefeated

Staff report

Salisbury (3-0) won 9-0 against Lexington on Monday and 9-0 against Thomasville on Tuesday in Central Carolina Conference tennis matches.

Lillie Rusher, Meredith Burton, Millie Wymbs, Abby Campion, Kate Burton and Abbey Lawson are the top six for the Hornets.

•••

Carson won 9-0 against East Rowan on Monday in a North Piedmont Conference match.

The Cougars (4-0) got wins from Lindsey Conrad, Carleigh Perry, Riley Isley, Colbie Perry, Alison Sloop and Bree Whittington.

Conrad won a third-set tiebreaker against East’s Jaysa Causby.