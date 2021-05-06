Blotter: More than $100,000 in property reported stolen from Old Beatty Ford Road site

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says thieves made off with $100,000 in scrap and other items from a site on Old Beatty Ford Road owned by Old Carolina Brick.

A Rowan sheriff’s deputy on Tuesday was called to the site, which is no longer actively used by the company, for a theft that occurred after April 27. There were multiple burn piles used to melt plastic and other material off of copper wire, said Maj. John Sifford.

Sifford said there was a large hole cut into the building and a chair placed behind it to watch for people coming into the building while thieves were there. A number of tools and tool bags were found on the property used to enter the building and strip materials, Sifford said. A tool bag in an electric room contained an empty alcoholic beverage container, Sifford said.

No suspects have been identified in the incident, but Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies as well as the property owners plan to review footage from a deer camera that was set up after previous thefts.

In January, two men, John Arthur Quince and Harry Wilson Long III, were charged with crimes connected to the theft of more than $1 million from the same location. They allegedly stole scrap and equipment before selling it elsewhere.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Organ Lutheran Church on Tuesday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 1500 block of Organ Church Road.

• A woman on Tuesday reported an assault in the 3400 block of Sides Road in Rockwell.

• A woman on Tuesday reported property damage in the 100 block of Alex Road in Cleveland.

• A woman on Tuesday reported a burglary in the 3400 block of River Road in Richfield.

• A woman on Tuesday reported a forgery in the 1600 block of Majolica Road in Salisbury.

• Dick’s Sporting Goods on Tuesday reported a larceny in the 100 block of Tingle Drive in Salisbury.

• Justin Bret Michael Johnson, 21, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute as well as felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute.

• Justin Derek Neal, 30, was charged Tuesday with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Police officers on Wednesday responded to a physical domestical incident in the 500 block of Brenner Avenue in Salisbury.

• Police on Wednesday responded to a shots fired called in the 800 block of West Bank Street in Salisbury around 5:45 p.m. No property was damaged and no one was injured. Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department said shell casings were found at the location.

• Walmart on Wednesday reported shoplifting in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.