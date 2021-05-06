Minor league baseball: Wood Ducks edge Cannon Ballers

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS – James Beard blasted a grand slam for Kannapolis, but the Down East Wood Ducks beat the Cannon Ballers 8-7 on Wednesday at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Kannapolis wiped out an early 6-0 deficit and took the lead, but couldn’t hold it.

It was a long one — 3 hours, 41 minutes. Attendance was 2,125.

After the Wood Ducks (2-0) scored six runs in the first two innings, Kannapolis got even with a six-run third that included Beard’s slam.

Kannapolis went ahead 7-6 in the fourth. The visitors from Kinston re-tied it in the fifth.

That’s how it stayed until the Wood Ducks scored in the ninth on a throwing error.

Jose Rodriguez, Chase Krogman and Cabera Weaver had two hits each for the Cannon Ballers.

Tyson Messer, the seventh pitcher for Kannapolis, took the loss.

The Wood Ducks used five hurlers. Nick Starr pitched the eighth and got the win. Spencer Mraz pitched the ninth and earned the save.

The series continues tonight, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The first off day of the season will be on Monday.