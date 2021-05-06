May 6, 2021

  • 57°

Minor league baseball: Wood Ducks edge Cannon Ballers

By Post Sports

Published 1:31 am Thursday, May 6, 2021

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS –  James Beard blasted a grand slam for Kannapolis, but the Down East Wood Ducks beat the Cannon Ballers 8-7 on Wednesday at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Kannapolis wiped out an early 6-0 deficit and took the lead, but couldn’t hold it.

It was a long one — 3 hours, 41 minutes. Attendance was 2,125.

After the Wood Ducks (2-0) scored six runs in the first two innings, Kannapolis got even with a six-run third that included Beard’s slam.

Kannapolis went ahead 7-6 in the fourth. The visitors from Kinston re-tied it in the fifth.

That’s how it stayed until the Wood Ducks scored in the ninth on a throwing error.

Jose Rodriguez, Chase Krogman and Cabera Weaver had two hits each for the Cannon Ballers.

Tyson Messer, the seventh pitcher for Kannapolis, took the loss.

The Wood Ducks used five hurlers. Nick Starr pitched the eighth and got the win. Spencer Mraz pitched the ninth and earned the save.

The series continues tonight, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The first off day of the season will be on Monday.

 

 

 

 

 

Print Article

Comments

Local

City fights invasive beetles by injecting trees with insecticide

Local

City names downtown recipients for federal Parks Service grant

China Grove

China Grove Town Council weighs 2021-22 budget priorities, supports buying body cameras

Education

Educators reflect on Teacher Appreciation Week

Education

Livingstone College wins $30,000 Home Depot grant

Education

Shoutouts

News

Shield-A-Badge With Prayer program enters 26th year, accepting volunteers to pair with officers

Education

COVID-19 infection, quarantine numbers in Rowan-Salisbury Schools reach new highs

High School

High school football: Offensive line came together for Hornets, who play for state title tonight

Local

Pro baseball: White makes pro debut and says, ‘It felt amazing to be out there’

Education

West Rowan Middle eighth grader wins investment writing contest

Local

YSUP Rowan invites agencies to participate in youth-focused training

Nation/World

US backs waiving intellectual property rules on vaccines

News

As demand drops, Cooper visits vaccine clinic to urge usage

News

NC lawmakers advance bill barring mandatory COVID-19 shots

News

N.C. bill banning Down syndrome abortions nears floor vote

Coronavirus

Rowan County sees 301st death from COVID-19

Coronavirus

N.C. lawmakers advance bill barring mandatory COVID-19 shots

Local

Rowan Public Library joins initiative to help people with digital connectivity

Local

Mocksville to dissolve police department

Crime

Blotter: May 5

Local

Salisbury’s McElroy named top city, county communications professional in state

Local

Locals condemn use of force during 2019 traffic stop of Georgia woman

Kannapolis

Back and better than ever: Cannon Ballers kick off inaugural season in Atrium Health Ballpark