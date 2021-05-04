May 4, 2021

  • 64°

High school softball: West, East win playoff games on road

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021

From staff reports

NCHSAA softball playoff seedings were mostly random draw in this shortened COVID season.

Conference champs were randomly placed 1 through 8 in the bracket, while the other eight qualifiers went in the bracket randomly at 9 through 16.

Still, No. 16 West Rowan routing No. 1 Crest 9-1 and No. 15 East Rowan pulling out a 1-0 win in extra innings against No. 2 Central Cabarrus in the 3A West bracket were big for local softball on Monday. It meant the teams that finished second and third in the North Piedmont Conference went on the road and beat teams that won their leagues.

West Rowan dominated the game in Boiling Springs behind senior pitcher Taylor Walton, who held Crest to one hit (a solo homer) and struck out 10 and walked one.

KK Dowling drove in a run for the Falcons in the first inning, and West led all the way.

Walton helped herself with a two-out, two-run single in the second.

Allison Ennis tripled and scored on a bunt by Kenadi Sproul to push the lead to 4-1.

Brooke Kennerly swatted a two-run homer as the Falcons pulled away.

West had 12 hits, with Dowling and Ennis getting three each.

Emma Clarke scored three runs.

West (11-2) will play at No. 8 Piedmont on Wednesday. Piedmont beat Kings Mountain 10-0.

•••

In Concord, East (8-4) scratched out a run in the eighth inning to beat the Vikings.

Haley Strange, East’s only senior, pitched the shutout.

“I don’t know how many she struck out, but I do know she couldn’t have pitched any better,” East coach Todd McNeely said.

In the top of the eighth, Tiffin Jacobs singled, moved to second on a passed ball and scored when she stole third and the throw got away.

“It was a stalemate up to then, so it was time to try something, to try to put some pressure on them,” McNeely said.

McNeely said the Mustangs were treated with a trip to What-A-Burger after the victory.

“I was the only Cherry Lemon Sun Drop,” McNeely reported. “The girls went for the Witch Doctors.”

Next for East is a trip to No. 7 Montgomery Central on Wednesday. Montgomery Central beat West Henderson 10-3.

•••

Carson’s home game with Marvin Ridge was rained out. Carson will play Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Print Article

Comments

Business

Perkins Cafeteria plans for July opening, looks to provide ‘wholesome, quality meals’

Local

Commissioners finalize grant application for Woodleaf Community Park

Landis

Landis board gets first look at budget that decreases town’s residential electric rates

Local

City to discuss two traffic-related measures, hold public hearing for use of federal funds

Local

Summer Fun: In-person camps are back this year

High School

High school baseball: South’s Deal will play at Methodist

Coronavirus

Vaccinations not counted in state data improve Rowan’s numbers

Crime

Blotter: One charged, another runs away during Salisbury traffic stop

Local

Annual BlockWork project accepting applications

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s the status of city-county emergency alert system?

News

Political Notebook: Bills from local lawmakers advance to other chamber

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man charged with felony possession, concealed gun

Nation/World

US to launch trade talks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Nation/World

3 killed, 27 hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego

News

Mourners gathering Monday for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.

News

Helicopter pilot killed in North Carolina crash

Crime

One hospitalized after Mooresville Dragway shooting

News

Sheriff: Boone shooter attacked father days earlier

News

Deputy shooting becomes part of city’s long history on race

Kannapolis

Baseball is back: Cannon Ballers prepare to play opening game at Atrium Health Ballpark

Local

Photos: May Day festivities fill Utzman-Chambers House property

Elections

Rep. Ted Budd talks issues, possible Trump endorsement in 2022 U.S. Senate race

Business

Biz Roundup: Steve Chandler of ‘Be An Original’ campaign to speak at Chamber event

Faith

Union Lutheran Church welcomes new music director