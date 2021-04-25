April 26, 2021

  • 45°

College track and field: Indians win four events in SAC Championships

By Post Sports

Published 10:38 pm Sunday, April 25, 2021

Catawba sports information

HICKORY — Catawba produced four South Atlantic Conference Champions on Sunday at the SAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the Moretz Sports Complex. Nolan Chilton won the men’s decathlon, while Brien Pittman claimed the men’s 400 meters. Samantha Payne took the top spot in the women’s 400 meters and was a member of the champion 4×400 relay team along with Lauren Morrison-Bell, Gianna Gutierrez-Principe and Kierra Jones.

In addition to the four champions, Catawba also had seven other podium finishes, all second places. Samantha Payne was silver medallist in the 200 meters as was MeKayla White in the long jump. On the men’s side, Tom Joyce took silver in both the 1500 and 800 meters and Jesse Schronce finished behind Chilton in the decathlon. Both relay teams took silver medals. Members of the 4×100 team were Antonio Howard, Barja Walter, Pittman and Rashuan Noble. Pittman was also on the 4×400 relay team along with Joyce, Jaylen Hall and Braxton Ford.

Catawba’s men finished fifth at the Championships, while the women were seventh.

RECORD PERFORMANCES:

Women 

  • The 4×400 relay team of Lauren Morrison-Bell, Gianna Gutierrez-Principe, Samantha Payne and Kierra Jones won in a school-record time of 3:56.41

Men 

  • Brian Pittman lowered his school record to 47.36 in winning the 400 meters and posting a NCAA II provisional qualifying time.

  

OTHER TOP PERFORMERS: 

Women 

  • Candace Swepson’s sevent-place finish in the discus scored two points
  • Bishops’s sixth-place finish in the heptathlon scored three points. She had heptathlon records in the long jump and javelin
  • White’s sixth-place finish in the triple jump scored three points
  • Raina Andrews scored two points with a seventh in the 800 meters
  • Madison Lowery had a personal best in the 1500 meters

Men 

  • Matthew Fowler’s seventh-place in the 5000 meters scored two points
  • Joshua Warstler’s fourth-place finish in the decathlon scored five points
  • Javier Gomez-Wilson scored four points with a fifth in the long jump
  • Erick Ramirez-Ramos’ fifth-place finish in the 1500 meters scored four points and was a PR
  • Barja Walter scored three points with a sixth in the 100 meters
  • Antonio Howard’s eighth-place finish in the 100 meters scored one point
  • Adrian Rudisell had a PR in the shot put
  • Chilton set decathlon marks in the javelin and pole vault

FINAL TEAM SCORES

Men

  1. Queens 182, 2. Wingate 150, 3. Carson-Newman 130.5, 4. Limestone 97, 5. CATAWBA 88,
  2. Tusculum 51, 7. Lenoir-Rhyne 33, 8. Coker 29, 9. Anderson 17, 10. Newberry 15, 11. Mars Hill 13.5, 12. Lincoln Memorial 10.

Women

  1. Queens 228, 2. Wingate 117, 3. Lenoir-Rhyne 71, 4. Anderson 70, 5. Limestone 68, 6. Coker 64,
  2. CATAWBA 58, 8. Tusculum 53, 9. Carson-Newman 50, 10. Lincoln Memorial 18, 11. Newberry 7, 12. Mars Hill 6.

Sunday’s Results

TRACK EVENTS

4×100 meter relay

Women

  1. 48.37 (Mallory Witherspoon, Alexis Devlin, Kierra Jones, Akeena Maxwell)

Men

  1. 41.14 (Antonio Howard, Barja Walter, Brien Pittman, Rashaun Noble)

1500 meters

Finals

Women

  1. Madison Lowery, 4:55.47 PR

Men

  1. Tom Joyce, 3:53.73
  2. Erick Ramirez-Ramos, 3:56.64 PR

400 meters

Women

  1. Samantha Payne, 56.03

Men

  1. Brien Pittman, 47.36 SR

100 meters

Men

  1. Barja Walter, 10.53w
  2. Antonio Howard, 10.85w

800 meters

Women

  1. Raina Andrews, 2.23.16

Men

  1. Tom Joyce, 1.56.62

200 meters

Women

  1. Samantha Payne, 24.83w

5000 meters

Women

  1. Christina D’Amelia, 18:43.24
  2. Raina Andrews, 18:45.61
  3. Madison Lowery, 19:09.03
  4. Abigail Hemric, 19:36.31
  5. Summer Watkins, 21:12.88
  6. Mia Mercer, 21:48.31

Men

  1. Matthew Fowler, 14:53.32
  2. Erick Ramirez-Ramos, 15:28.81
  3. Tommy Blackwell, 15:49.64

4×400 meter relay

Women

  1. 3:56.41 SR (Lauren Morrison-Bell, Gianna Gutierrez-Principe, Samantha Payne, Kierra Jones)

Men

  1. 3:18.90 (Jaylen Hall, Braxton Ford, Tom Joyce, Brien Pittman)

FIELD EVENTS

Heptathlon

  1. Carmen Bishop, 3401 pts

            Long Jump – 6th, 4.56m, 443 pts HR

            Javelin – 2nd, 33.53m, 544 pts HR

            800m – 6th, 2:59.51, 370 pts

Decathlon

  1. Nolan Chilton, 5392 pts

            110m hurdles – 3rd, 17.30, 593 pts PR

            Discus – 3rd, 24.45m, 357 pts

            Pole Vault – 1st, 3.65m, 522 pts PR DR

            Javelin – 2nd, 38.83m, 425 pts PR DR

            1500m – 2nd, 5:07.56, 517 pts

  1. Jesse Schronce, 5105 pts

            110m hurdles – 4th, 18.09, 516 pts

            Discus – 6th, 21.05m, 292 pts PR

            Pole Vault – 3rd, 2.95m, 345 pts PR

            Javelin – 5th, 31.11m, 315 pts

            1500m – 1st, 5:07.56, 517 pts PR

  1. Joshua Warstler, 4742 pts

            110m hurdles – 1st, 16.31, 698 pts

            Discus – 2nd, 27.39m, 413 pts PR

            Pole Vault – NH, 0 pts

            Javelin – 7th, 18.49m, 141 pts

            1500m – 6th, 5:37.22, 463 pts PR

Long Jump

Women

  1. MeKayla White, 5.90mw

Men

  1. Javier Gomez-Wilson, 6.95mw
  2. Antonio Howard, 6.45m

Discus

Women

  1. Candace Swepson, 36.83m
  2. Miracle Etim-Andy, 36.20m
  3. Leela Talavera, 30.90m
  4. Heidi Mueller, 26.05m
  5. Jhalia Bell, 25.58m,

Men

  1. Adrian Rudisell, 36.15m
  2. Thomas McClinton, 31.46m

Shot Put

Women

  1. Leela Talavera, 10.93m
  2. Miracle Etim-Andy, 10.03m
  3. Jhalia Bell, 8.96m,

Men

  1. Adrian Rudisell, 11.95m PR
  2. Thomas McClinton, 10.21m

Triple Jump

Women

  1. MeKayla White, 11.30m
Print Article

Comments

Crime

Following lawsuit alleging excessive force, NAACP demands change in letter to local law enforcement

Nation/World

Harris to tell UN body it’s time to prep for next pandemic

Nation/World

‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

Crime

Second suspect arrested for 2019 murder of Timothy Hall

Coronavirus

Local lawmakers take stance against ‘vaccine passports’ in letter to governor, legislation

News

As more attractions reopen, Dan Nicholas Park welcomes back guests, looks for staff members

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools Exceptional Children Department will deliver annual report

Business

DaBaby’s DJ bringing water brand to Livingstone

Local

Salisbury’s Alexander elected president of NC League of Municipalities

Business

Biz Roundup: Cruise for a Cause Car Show on Saturday to raise funds for Maupin Men’s Ministry

Coronavirus

1,708 Rowan residents received first COVID-19 vaccine last week

News

A place to explore and discover: St. John’s opens new outdoor learning environment

Education

Students still on the hook for standardized tests

Kannapolis

Kyle Seager just misses batting for cycle; Kannapolis native hits all but homer as Mariners roll past Red Sox

Lifestyle

East Spencer Spring Fest planned

Columns

Ester Marsh: Abs of steel instead of a muffin top

Business

New restaurant seeks to bring unique flavor to downtown Salisbury in former Main Street Legal Cafe building

Lifestyle

Through community involvement, art and music, Carlton Jackson has made a ‘rich impact’ on Salisbury

Local

Salisbury’s Brandon Card leads Bassmaster Elite event

News

7 deputies on leave after fatal shooting of Black man

Nation/World

With OK from experts, some states resume use of J&J vaccine

High School

High school football: Hornets win on final kick to advance in playoffs

High School

North suffers tough season-ending loss to Polk County

Nation/World

J&J’s COVID-19 vaccinations to resume despite rare clot risk