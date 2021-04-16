High school girls soccer: Carson wins NPC match

Staff report

Carson’s girls soccer team won 9-0 against East Rowan on Friday.

Makayla Borst and Hannah Isley scored four goals each in the NPC matchup.

Lindsey Conrad had a goal and an assist for the Cougars (8-1, 7-1).

Riley Isley and Emelyn Sotelo had assists.

Carson plays West Rowan Tuesday and travels to South Iredell on Thursday to close the regular season.