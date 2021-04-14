April 14, 2021

High school softball: West, Salisbury roll

By Post Sports

Published 2:45 am Wednesday, April 14, 2021

From staff reports

West Rowan routed South Iredell 12-0 on Tuesday in North Piedmont Conference action.

Taylor Walton pitched a one-hitter and struck out eight.

Brooke Kennerly homered and drove in four runs.

KK Dowling had three RBIs. Emma Clarke and Karsen Simpson scored three runs each.

Walton, Kennerly and Kenadi Sproul had two hits.

•••

Salisbury rolled 12-2 against South Rowan on Senior Night on Tuesday.

Senior Ellen Yang struck out six  in the CCC game and was the winning pitcher. Mallory Link had an inside-the-park homer and drove in three runs. Rachel McCullough had two hits and scored three runs.  Katie Peeler drove in two runs. Caroline Cozart was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

