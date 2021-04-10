High school football: Friday scores
Alexander Central 49, South Caldwell 20
Andrews 40, Rosman 6
Ashe County 27, Boonville Starmount 20
Asheville 33, North Henderson 14
Asheville Erwin 49, Enka 0
Asheville Reynolds 13, Waynesville Tuscola 7
Asheville Roberson 47, Watauga County 36
Ayden-Grifton 21, North Lenoir 15
Belmont South Point 36, Forest City Chase 34
Canton Pisgah 38, Brevard 0
Cape Fear 41, Fayetteville Westover 27
Cary 21, Raleigh Athens Drive 17
Central Cabarrus 38, Concord Robinson 35
Central Davidson 44, West Davidson 38, OT
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 41, Charlotte Providence 10
Charlotte Berry Tech 30, Charlotte Harding 0
Charlotte Catholic 21, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 17
Charlotte Mallard Creek 62, Mooresville 0
Charlotte Myers Park 32, Charlotte Independence 22
Charlotte Olympic 30, West Cabarrus 19
Cherryville 43, Bessemer City 30
China Grove Carson 56, South Iredell 55
Christ the King High School 14, Gastonia Highland Tech 7
Clayton 26, West Johnston 7
Clayton Cleveland 44, South Johnston 0
Cornelius Hough 29, Zebulon B. Vance 22
Croatan 44, East Carteret 29
Durham Hillside 53, Green Level 0
East Bend Forbush 34, West Stokes 7
East Bladen 58, West Bladen 14
East Duplin 52, Hertford County 9
East Gaston 28, North Gaston 25, OT
East Lincoln 30, Newton-Conover 7
East Rowan 51, North Iredell 22
East Surry 17, Mount Airy 10
East Wake 33, Smithfield-Selma 23
Eastern Wayne 26, Pikeville Aycock 24
Erwin Triton 49, Harnett Central 20
Fayetteville Pine Forest 43, Fairmont 42
Fayetteville Sanford 35, Spring Lake Overhills 31
Fayetteville Smith 42, Fayetteville Byrd 2
Franklin 28, Sylva Smoky Mountain 14
Friendship 31, Garner 21
Gastonia Ashbrook 30, Gastonia Huss 17
Gastonia Forestview 45, Belmont Cramer 19
Greensboro Dudley 54, Western Guilford 7
Greensboro Grimsley 42, Greensboro Page 7
Greenville Conley 51, South Central Pitt 6
Hayesville 41, Swain County 26
Hickory Ridge 35, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 32
Hickory St. Stephens 27, Hickory 19
Holly Ridge Dixon 41, Rocky Point Trask 8
Hope Mills South View 40, Gray’s Creek 21
Jacksonville White Oak 14, Jacksonville Northside 6
Kannapolis Brown 28, Concord 0
Kings Mountain 28, Shelby Crest 7
Lake Norman 43, North Mecklenburg 22
Lawndale Burns 49, R-S Central 33
Lee County 67, Southern Lee 16
Lenoir Hibriten 62, Morganton Patton 0
Lumberton 60, South Robeson 29
Matthews Butler 56, East Mecklenburg 0
Matthews Weddington 54, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 13
McDowell County 30, Morganton Freedom 6
Mint Hill Rocky River 46, Charlotte Garinger 0
Mitchell County 47, Avery County 21
Monroe 49, Monroe Parkwood 14
Monroe Piedmont 12, Monroe Sun Valley 7
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 24, Davidson Community School 15
Mount Pleasant 19, West Stanly 13
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 60, Monroe Union Academy 19
Nash Central 47, North Johnston 27
North Brunswick 31, Topsail 28
North Buncombe 36, West Henderson 22
North Davidson 17, Oak Grove 3
North Lincoln 40, Catawba Bandys 19
North Moore 77, Chatham Central 50
North Pitt 36, Farmville Central 0
North Stanly 43, Marshville Forest Hills 21
Northwest Guilford 48, Hoke County 12
Oxford Webb 21, Carrboro 20
Pender County 24, North Edgecombe 0
Princeton 58, Goldsboro Rosewood 27
Raleigh Leesville Road 39, Holly Springs 21
Raleigh Millbrook 48, Raleigh Broughton 21
Randleman 43, Asheboro 7
Roanoke Rapids 31, Bunn 19
Robbinsville 17, Murphy 7
Robert B. Glenn 35, East Forsyth 13
Rocky Mount 41, Northern Nash 22
Rolesville 35, Wendell Corinth Holders 14
Salemburg Lakewood 48, Rose Hill Union 0
Salisbury 62, South Rowan 3
Scotland 20, Fayetteville Britt 3
South Garner 50, Apex 47
South Mecklenburg 38, West Mecklenburg 14
Southwest Onslow 33, Richlands 0
St. Pauls 42, Red Springs 25
Surry Central 15, North Forsyth 6
Swannanoa Owen 55, Madison County 7
Wallace-Rose Hill 36, Clinton 27
West Brunswick 31, South Brunswick 0
West Carteret 52, Swansboro 20
West Charlotte 26, Huntersville Hopewell 20
West Columbus 43, Fairmont 42
West Craven 29, Greene Central 6
West Iredell 16, Newton Foard 13
West Wilkes 31, North Wilkes 27
Whiteville 14, South Columbus 12
Wilmington Laney 41, Wilmington Ashley 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Pembroke Swett vs. Richmond County, ccd.
Polk County vs. Burnsville Mountain Heritage, ppd.
Richmond County vs. Scotland, ppd. to Apr 9th.
Thomasville vs. Lexington, ppd. to Apr 10th.
