Biz Roundup: Salisbury community partners team up to host drive-thru job fair

SALISBURY — Several community partners will host a drive-thru job fair on Friday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at NCWorks Career Center located at 1904 S. Main St.

The fair, which is open to anyone from the public in need of a job, is being held by a number of organization, including Rowan County, the city of Salisbury, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Rowan-Salisbury School System, the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce, Rowan Economic Development, NCWorks and the Centralina Workforce Development Board.

This year’s community job fair will consist of candidates driving to hiring booths to learn more about various job opportunities throughout Rowan County. Attendees are encouraged to dress in business casual attire.

Those interested in participating should bring multiple copies of a paper resume, drive into the entrance at NCWorks Career Center parking lot and stay in their vehicle. Candidates will then be directed to drive-thru and speak with employers.

For more information, please contact Salisbury Human Resources at HumanResources@salisburync.gov or call 704-638-5217.

New garden center opens in Salisbury, offering inventory of plants and landscaping services

SALISBURY — Trees and Plants Garden Center recently held its grand opening, welcoming customers to its location at 2213 Mooresville Rd. to shop an inventory of plants and planting supplies.

The garden center is a joint venture between Christopher Queen and Rick Turner, a Navy veteran who formerly worked at Coke and Phillip Morris. Rob Watts is the businesses’ landscape artist and installer.

“We have been planning the business and cleaning up the site since last June 2020,” Queen told The Post. “We are really looking forward to opening and meeting everyone, we have been working hard the past 10 months and we are excited the time has finally come.

The garden center will be open from Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Sunday from 1-6 p.m.

More information can be found on the garden center’s Facebook page.

Downtown shop owners invited to participate in window painting

SALISBURY — Downtown Salisbury Inc. is inviting business owners in the heart of Salisbury to once again paint their windows to express some creativity and bring some life to downtown.

Those interested in painting their window or those who would like a volunteer to paint can sign up online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050d4cadab2ba2fa7-painting.

Paints and paintbrushes will be provided in a small bin and must be returned after completion in order for the next stakeholder/volunteer to use. A link to upload photos of the artwork will be provided to those signed up, as well as volunteers.

The paint can be easily removed by using a plastic scraper, water and Fabuloso.

Salisbury based reflective wellness academy receives rare recognition

SALISBURY — Cynthia B. Hill, owner and educator of The Academy of Reflective Wellness, has been certified by the National Council for Reflexology Educators.

The Academy of Reflective Wellness is the first school of reflexology to be nationally board-certified. As a certificant, Hill is upholding standards to safeguard the education of students and ensure public safety.

Reflexology is an alternative medical practice involving the application of pressure to specific points on the body.

More information can be found by contacting Hill at 704-636-4153 or 704-798-1417 or email at cyndihill@att.net.

Johnny Roger’s wins Cabarrus Burger Madness competition

CONCORD — After a month of tasting specialty burgers from 12 of Cabarrus County’s local restaurants, diners have voted The Candied G.O.A.T. Burger from Johnny Roger’s BBQ & Burgers as the most popular Cabarrus Burger Madness creation.

Johnny Roger’s Chef Barrett Dabbs created the winning burger by pairing goat cheese and candied bacon with smokehouse aioli and onion frizzles.

Throughout March, Cabarrus Burger Madness featured new, limited-time burgers from 12 local restaurants and the option to vote for a favorite online. Developed by the Cabarrus County CVB, the celebration was created to further support local restaurants and feature the community as the hospitality industry continues to endure impacts of the pandemic. The Smoke Pit and Chophouse 101 were both featured in the competition.

“We were blown away by all of the delicious burgers and appreciate everyone who joined in on the fun,” Donna Carpenter, Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO, said in a news release. “Cabarrus Burger Madness provided the opportunity to highlight our outstanding local restaurants and chefs while supporting our community.”

All proceeds from the purchase of Cabarrus Burger Madness gear will go toward stocking Cabarrus Blessing Boxes. The online store will remain open until April 9 and can be found at www.VisitCabarrus.com.

CCME Foundation opens grant program for nonprofit healthcare organizations

The Carolinas Center for Medical Excellence Foundation is accepting applications from eligible nonprofit organizations that work to improve health care for individuals and communities through measurable outcome improvement projects.

One year grants from $5,000 up to $50,000 will be awarded based on a project’s impact on health care improvements and access for individuals and communities, particularly the uninsured and under-served populations.

“This funding allows programs to build on efforts that better the lives of people and the care they receive,” CCME Foundation Chairman Donald J. DiPette, MD, FACP, FAHA, said in a news release. “Any qualified programs are encouraged to apply.”

Applications are being accepted through June 15 at 5 p.m. at the CCME Foundation. Awards will be announced July 31.

Applicants with current 501(c)(3) status will be considered, including faith-based, hospital/provider/clinic, educational institutions and community service organizations. Programs should focus on healthy lifestyles and quality of life; increasing access to culturally and linguistically appropriate care; consumer-centered care and decision making; dissemination of education and health-related information; and patient safety improvement.

The CCME Foundation will not fund reimbursable direct patient care services, facility construction/remodeling of facilities, lobbying and fundraising activities. All awardees will be required to submit online quarterly progress reports throughout the contract period. The CCME Foundation Board of Directors will determine the awardees.

Established in 2019, the CCME Foundation is funded by The Carolinas Center for Medical Excellence, a separate nonprofit organization founded more than 36 years ago to improve health care quality in the Carolinas.

“The CCME Foundation is CCME’s contribution to give back to the people and communities who work tirelessly to improve health care systems,” Joy Hogan Rozman, CCME president and CEO, said in a news release. “We are privileged to work closely with so many who have greatly impacted peoples’ lives and are excited to provide funding support for their endeavors in the Carolinas.”

To learn more on the CCME Foundation and the grants, visit thecarolinascenter.org.