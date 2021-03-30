March 30, 2021

  • 64°

17-year-old takes sheriff’s deputies, police on interstate chase

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:44 am Tuesday, March 30, 2021

SALISBURY — A 17-year-old boy faces felony charges after taking the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on a chase Sunday.

The teen, whose name wasn’t released, was charged with felony fleeing to elude, speeding in a work zone greater than 80 mph and speeding. He may face other charges for items found in the vehicle, said Maj. John Sifford from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Sifford said the chase started at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday when a sheriff’s deputy noticed a Ford F-250 Super Duty had an expired plate. The vehicle initially stopped on the Interstate 85 on ramp at N.C. 152. As the sheriff’s deputy approached, the truck took off, reaching speeds of 100 mph on the interstate.

Salisbury Police set up Stop Sticks, a tire deflation device, at Innes Street and I-85. The 17-year-old boy’s truck struck the Stop Sticks, but he didn’t stop until the next interstate exit — Old Union Church Road.

Inside the vehicle, Sifford said, there were multiple passengers, drug paraphernalia and an open container of alcohol.

