Bullet holes found on West End Plaza window
SALISBURY — Police found three bullet holes in a window at West End Plaza on Sunday.
Sgt. Russ DeSantis said at about 4 p.m. a maintenance worker heard noises at the front of the bulding and officers discovered the damage.
Two bullets penetrated the glass. One did not. Officers found casings as well.
No one was injured and no arrests were made.
West End Plaza is the site of county-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination clinics and the Rowan County Board of Elections.
