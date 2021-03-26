March 26, 2021

  • 66°

High school football: First loss for Wonders

By Post Sports

Published 11:20 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — Like two of A.L. Brown’s wins this football season, the first loss for the Wonders went down to the final snap.

Ty Woods’ 39-yard field goal try was unsuccessful after the Wonders moved the ball desperately in the final minute on the left arm of Cam Kromah.

4A South Meck (2-3) beat the Wonders 17-14 in a non-conference game played at Memorial Stadium on Friday.

The Wonders (4-1) were down 10-0 with 23 seconds left in the first half when Jackson Coward recovered a fumbled punt in the South Meck end zone to provide six points and some momentum.

A.L. Brown trailed 17-7 when it scored its first offensive TD on a Kromah-to-Jacob Booker pass with 2:53 remaining.

South Meck pushed the ball into scoring territory, but couldn’t run out the clock. The Wonders blocked a field-goal attempt with 1:23 remaining.

After a sack for a huge loss on first down, the Wonders moved the ball and had a chance to send it to overtime.

 

 

 

 

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How do you plan to spend the third stimulus check from the federal government

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Blotter: Man charged with indecent liberties

Crime

11-year-old child shot during Harrel Street gathering

Local

Country Club starts clubhouse renovations with eye toward future improvements

News

Feds OK casino revenue agreement between NC, Catawba Indian Nation

Crime

Blotter: March 25

Business

Cargo ship stuck in Suez Canal where $10 billion worth of goods pass through every day

Local

Dan Nicholas hopeful for new red wolf pups in April as wildlife exhibits reopen

News

Sen. Ford’s bill would allow concealed carry at churches with affiliated schools

News

Democrats’ bills would expand voting access in state

Local

Park Plaza project in Spencer remains on schedule, within budget

Nation/World

Tornadoes blamed for 5 deaths as storms hammer Alabama, Mississippi

Nation/World

Biden leaves door open for Senate changes to advance agenda

Coronavirus

700 new vaccinations for Rowan County residents

News

North Carolina to open COVID vaccines to all adults April 7

Local

45-year-old woman’s body found in woods near county line

Crime

Gaming machines, money seized from ‘fish arcade’ business

Crime

UPDATED: 14-year-old girl found after being reported missing

Landis

Multiple claims in Landis lawsuit dismissed; Hosey’s termination for ‘just cause’ still disputed

Coronavirus

Congressman Budd visits Novant vaccine site, commends leaders for preventing wasted doses

Local

Garden of Eatin’ celebrates spring grand opening, welcomes back volunteers

Education

Bostian Elementary class raises $1,300 for well in South Sudan

High School

High school soccer: Salisbury girls top South Rowan

Education

KCS and Cabarrus schools take FAFSA challenge

Education

Education briefs: Livingstone team advances to Sweet 16 playoffs in Honda Quiz Bowl competition