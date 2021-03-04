Blotter: Woman charged with drug crimes
SALISBURY — A 37-year-old woman faces drug charges after police were called to a McDonalds’s parking lot on Peeler Road Tuesday.
Lisa Amanda Threatte of Salisbury was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule four controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a schedule two controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was found in the parking lot at 1105 Peeler Road — the location of a McDonalds and Love’s Travel Stop.
An initial call stated that a woman in the parking lot appeared to be hungover, and Rowan Sheriff’s Office deputies found Threatte hanging out of a car, Maj. John Sifford said.
After some discussion, deputies searched her vehicle and allegedly found a number of items, including bags containing methamphetamine, pills determined to be oxycodone and alprazolam, hypodermic needles, a smoking pipe and digital scales.
Threatte was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $2,000 bond.
In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
• Littering was reported Tuesday in the 300 block of Haven Trail in China Grove.
• A woman on Tuesday reported her name was used to open an account with Rent-A-Center in another state.
• A woman reported a burglary Tuesday in the 200 block of Hobson road in Cleveland.
In Salisbury Police reports:
• A man on Wednesday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 1300 block of Maxwell Street.
• Walmart on Wednesday reported two larcenies in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.
