Blotter: Woman charged with drug crimes

SALISBURY — A 37-year-old woman faces drug charges after police were called to a McDonalds’s parking lot on Peeler Road Tuesday.

Lisa Amanda Threatte of Salisbury was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule four controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a schedule two controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was found in the parking lot at 1105 Peeler Road — the location of a McDonalds and Love’s Travel Stop.

An initial call stated that a woman in the parking lot appeared to be hungover, and Rowan Sheriff’s Office deputies found Threatte hanging out of a car, Maj. John Sifford said.

After some discussion, deputies searched her vehicle and allegedly found a number of items, including bags containing methamphetamine, pills determined to be oxycodone and alprazolam, hypodermic needles, a smoking pipe and digital scales.

Threatte was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $2,000 bond.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Littering was reported Tuesday in the 300 block of Haven Trail in China Grove.

• A woman on Tuesday reported her name was used to open an account with Rent-A-Center in another state.

• A woman reported a burglary Tuesday in the 200 block of Hobson road in Cleveland.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Wednesday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 1300 block of Maxwell Street.

• Walmart on Wednesday reported two larcenies in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.