County begins accepting restaurant grant applications

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Monday, March 1, 2021

SALISBURY – Rowan County will begin accepting applications for $5,000 grants for restaurants today at noon.

Applicants must have for-profit restaurant business with at least 25 employees, be based out of a brick-and-mortar address in the county and be locally owned. Restaurants are not eligible for grant funding if they previously received a $5,000 grant through the county’s small business grant program.

There are $250,000 worth of grants available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There are some other excluding factors similar to the small business grants as well. Businesses which have filed for bankruptcy in the previous three years are not eligible and businesses delinquent on county property taxes are not eligible as well, but they can be eligible if the taxes are paid by the deadline.

Nonprofits are not eligible. Businesses must have a Secretary of State ID unless it is a sole proprietorship not operating under an “assumed name.”

The funds “may be used for legitimate business expenses,” according to program documentation.

The program, aimed at COVID-19 relief, will be administered by McGill Associates. The firm administered the previous grant program as well, and will be paid $25,000 for its services.

Applications will be accepted online and in person at 130 West Innes St. on the second floor starting until April 15, at 5 p.m. Each application will be electronically or manually time stamped. If an applicant is selected, they will receive notification by email or phone and will have approximately 30 days to provide additional required documentation outlined on the program page.

For more information, visit: www.rowancountync.gov/1650/COVID-19-Small-Business-Grant-Program.

