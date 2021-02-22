February 22, 2021

Blotter: Gunshot fired into home on North Oakhurst Drive

By Natalie Anderson

Published 4:19 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Salisbury Police on Friday responded to a gunshot fired into a home located along the 100 block of North Oakhurst Drive.

Police say the resident who reported the incident stated he was taking a shower Friday evening when he heard the gunshot. He ultimately found a bullet hole underneath a bedroom window.

Police also say a gray four-door vehicle was located near the residence with a visible muzzle flash from the gunshot seen outside of the vehicle.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer, located at 2301 South Main Street, on Friday reported a catalytic converter was stolen.

• A woman reported a past larceny from a motor vehicle on Friday within the 200 block of West Marsh Street.

• A woman on Friday reported larceny of a motor vehicle in the 620 block of E. Bank Street.

• A miscellaneous property damage hit and run was reported on Saturday at 107 Wilson Road where a Duke Energy utility pole was damaged.

• Police responded on Saturday to a call of a hit-and-run collision that resulted in property damage near the intersection of South Fulton and West Thomas streets. Police say a juvenile was unrestrained while in the vehicle and was listed on the report as the victim of an “offense against family child abuse.”

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Registered sex offender Antoine Darnelle Cherry, 37, on Thursday was charged with failing to notify the Sheriff’s Office of a change in address.

• Gavin Michael Oakes, 28, was charged Thursday with felony possessing a schedule I controlled substance.

• Devin Alexander Cornwell, 23, was charged on Thursday with felony possessing a controlled substance while on penal institution premises.

• Megan Lyn Cook, 33, was charged on Thursday on a felony count of possessing a schedule III controlled substance.

• Tony Hall, 54, was charged on Thursday within the 100 block of Crystal Creek Drive in China Grove on a felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle.

