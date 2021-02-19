Blotter: Woman charged with forgery

SALISBURY — A Salisbury woman faces a handful of forgery charges after an investigation that started last year.

Angela Maxwell Blackwell, 48, was charged Thursday with five counts of forgery of bank notes and one count of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Salisbury Police said an investigation started in May, but fraudulent checks date back to March of last year. Blackwell reported she received multiple, large deposits in her bank account and did not know why they were being deposited. Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department said Blackwell withdrew the money and used it to pay bills. Including multiple checks, the total amount of money was in the thousands. Her bank advised her to call to report the fraud, DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the woman closed her account in May, but the bank said she owned a total of $5,000 and that it was investigating the account.

The woman told police she just wanted to report fraud and that she wasn’t responsible for it.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A man reported a larceny Thursday in the 100 block of Marriott Circle at Blue Bay Seafood.

• Walmart on Thursday reported a two larcenies.

• A missing person was reported Thursday in the 700 block of Victory Street.

• Duke Energy on Thursday reported a hit and run causing property damage in the 1400 block of South Main Street.

• Counterfeiting was reported Thursday in the 600 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Eddie Charles Gladden, 62, was charged with felony assault by strangulation.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman reported an assault Wednesday that occurred on East Bank Street in Salisbury.

• A man reported fraud Wednesday in the 100 block of Castle Drive in Salisbury.

• A man reported larceny Wednesday in the 300 block of Kern Carlton Road in Salisbury.

• A woman reported a larceny from a vehicle in the 100 block of Village Creek Way in Salisbury.

• Voderick Delain Springs, 27, was charged Wednesday with carrying a concealed gun on I-85 North in China Grove.

• Desire Shamice Fisher, 27, was charged with having a fictitious license plate in the 6100 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• Autumn Hagler, 27, was charged Wednesday with having a controlled substance on the premises of a penal institute.