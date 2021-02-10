February 10, 2021

High school basketball: South Rowan boys fall at Central Davidson

By Post Sports

Published 1:51 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

 

 

South Rowan’s Nathan Chrismon. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Staff report

LEXINGTON — Cory Casilac has been tough for South Rowan to stop on the football field or in the gym.

Casilac, who scored 12 touchdowns for Central Davidson in the fall of 2019, led a 61-42 basketball victory over the Raiders on Tuesday with 15 points.

“Great effort, but we lack the game experience to adjust as quickly as I like, and, unfortunately, we can’t get much more experience this year,” South head coach Daniel Blevins said.

South (3-8, 2-6) suffered its fourth straight loss.

Barrett Thompson led South with 12 points, his fourth game in double figures. Nathan Chrismon and Jacob Ritchie scored nine each, while Ryan Woodman had six.

Ritchie enjoyed his best scoring game of the season.

Luke Staten added 10 points for the Spartans (7-4, 5-3), the fourth-place team in the Central Carolina Conference.

“I thought we did very well in the first half handling their full-court pressure and keeping the pace of the game where we wanted,” Blevins said. “To end the second quarter we had our struggles scoring and it spilled over after the half.  We forced some plays in the third quarter and got into a hole that we never recovered from.”

South is scheduled to finish the regular season Friday at home with Salisbury visiting.  Central Davidson is at West Davidson.

 

 

South scoring: Thompson 12, Chrismon 9, Ritchie 9, Woodman 6, Kepley 2, Dextraze 2, Garrett 2.

Central Davidson scoring: Casilac 15, Staten 10, Carrick 9, A. Tysinger 9, King 6, Brindle 5, Smith 4, D. Tysinger 2, Poole 1.

 

 

