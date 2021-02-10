High school basketball: North girls romp at South Davidson

Staff report

DENTON — North Rowan’s girls basketball team enjoyed its biggest offensive outburst of the season on Tuesday and rolled 74-44 at South Davidson.

North’s previous high for points this season was 63 against Albemarle.

Most important, North (7-2, 6-0) stayed unbeaten in the 1A Yadkin Valley Conference.

The Cavaliers led 19-10 after a quarter and took a 36-24 lead to halftime. The third quarter was the big one for North, a 25-7 advantage to break the game open.

Hannah Wilkerson had her biggest scoring night of the season with 23 points and had 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Kamora Cannie had 19 points and 10 assists.

Bailee Goodlett had 15 points, five assists and three steals.

Brittany Ellis had seven points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Bloom Goodlett had 11 rebounds, three blocks and four points.

Kadence Yuyou got her first points of the season. She scored six and had seven rebounds.

South Davidson is 4-5 overall and 2-6 in the YVC.

North Rowan scoring — Wilkerson 23, Cannie 19, Ba. Goodlett 15, Ellis 7, Vuyou 6, Bl. Goodlett 4.

N Rowan 19 17 25 13 —74

S.Davidson 10 14 7 13 — 44