February 3, 2021

  • 30°
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, Kyle Larson greets fans during driver introductions. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Hendrick signs two sponsors for Kyle Larson’s return to racing

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

By Jenna Fryer

AP Auto Racing Writer

Hendrick Motorsports signed its first two sponsors for Kyle Larson, a promising sign as the driver attempts to rebuild his image after his use of a racial slur derailed his promising career.

Cincinnati Inc., a machine tool maker, and heavy-duty truck manufacturer Freightliner will be the primary sponsors of Larson’s new No. 5 Chevrolet for two races each in 2021. Both companies, existing Hendrick partners, will also be full-time associate sponsors for Larson.

Rick Hendrick signed Larson late last year in an attempt to give Larson a second chance. The driver was expected to be
NASCAR’s top 2020 free agent but lost his job and all his sponsors after Larson used a racial slur while racing online in April.

Larson was suspended the remainder of the
NASCAR season but used the time educating himself on racial justice, volunteering with various causes and rebuilding his career.

Hendrick is willing to fund Larson himself but believes companies will realign with the driver once he’s shown he grew from his error. He said the team will show its appreciation to Cincinnati and Freightliner “with high performance on and off the racetrack.”

“NASCAR has tremendous momentum going into 2021, and Kyle and the No. 5 crew will certainly be one of the most exciting teams to watch this year,” the team owner said.

Cincinnati joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2019 with a 10-year agreement and is the “Official Metal Fabrication and Additive Equipment Provider” of the organization. Freightliner has been a Hendrick partner since 2004, has a contract through 2023 but will be a primary sponsor for the first time in the deal with Larson.

Hendrick did not designate which races the partners will be featured on the car in Tuesday’s sponsorship announcement. NationsGuard, a Hendrick Automotive company, will be featured on Larson’s car the first three races of the season, including the Feb. 14 Daytona 500.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Do you support Rep. Ted Budd's votes on Jan. 6 to nullify election results and/or his vote against President Donald Trump's impeachment for inciting a riot in the Capitol?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

Local superintendents react to Gov. Cooper encouraging in-person instruction

Local

Likely approval of rezoning request at next city council meeting will clear way for future Goodwill store

Education

Catawba College sees expected spike in positive cases after students return

China Grove

China Grove audit shows contribution to reserve; former mayor criticizes town board

Local

City Council clarifies landmark status concerns; action on moratorium expected at next meeting

Nation/World

House Dems make case for conviction; Trump denies charges

Nation/World

Biden boosting vaccine allotments, financing for virus costs

Coronavirus

Two new deaths, 102 cases reported in Rowan

Education

Gov. Cooper, state leaders encourage school districts to allow in-person instruction

Crime

Lexington Police arrest third man connected to Rowan robbery, beating

Crime

Methamphetamine charges filed for man, woman after SUV found parked in woods

Crime

Traffic stop produces drug, weapons charges for Spencer, Salisbury men

Landis

Landis officials optimistic about town’s financial status

Local

County commissioners clear way for Faith Academy to take over elementary school building

Crime

Jury trials scheduled to resume at courthouse in March, backlog of cases waiting

Education

KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell to retire in June

Coronavirus

Rowan continues to lag behind neighbors for vaccines administered

News

Political Notebook: Rep. Budd questions federal agency after vaccinations canceled in Piedmont region

Local

City to consider request for Goodwill development on Faith Road, moratorium on landmark status

College

College basketball: Miracle win for Catawba Indians

Education

KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell announces retirement

Crime

Blotter: Woman scammed out of $250

Local

Police identify second victim in fatal crash on Jake Alexander Boulevard

Crime

UPDATED: Two arrested, one sought for robbery, beating of 93-year-old man