High school basketball: Carson girls still looking for a challenge

Staff report

OLIN — Carson’s girls moved closer to a North Piedmont Conference championship on Friday, while senior Colbie Perry moved closer to 1,000 career points.

Carson flattened North Iredell 71-32.

It was 34-15 at halftime.

Carson (8-0, 6-0) has won every game by a comfortable margin.

Perry, Mary Spry and Hannah Isley combined for 55 points.

Perry got 16, shooting 4-for-5 from 3-point range. She has 111 points this season and 983 for her career.

Spry went 7-for-8 at the foul line on her way to a season-high 20 points.

Isley shot 9-for-14 for 19 points, grabbed six rebounds and had four steals.

Carleigh Perry had six points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Skylin Guill led the Raiders with 10 points.

North Iredell (1-2, 1-2) had been sidelined for weeks with a COVID pause, but returned to action on Thursday and beat Statesville 47-40.

CARSON (71) — Spry 20, H. Isley 19, Co. Perry 16, Ca. Perry 6, White 4, Hales 3, Wilhelm 3, Vaughn, Storey, Barger, L. Isley.

N. IREDELL (32) — Guill 10, Barzee 6, Myers 5, Allen 4, Gibson 2, Goodin 2, Bradford 2, Anderson 1.

Carson 18 16 21 16 – 71

N. Iredell 8 7 11 6 — 32