Blotter: Salisbury man charged with shooting at police, robbing Goodwill in December

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A 29-year-old Salisbury man was charged Friday with firing at law enforcement officers following an armed robbery at Goodwill last month.

Eldmond Saye Boley was charged with two felony counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and five counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer/police officer with a firearm. A warrant states in December Boley walked into the Goodwill located at 836 West Jake Alexander Blvd., displayed a brown Sig Sauer .38-caliber handgun and stole $1,149 in cash.

While searching in the area of Maple Avenue and Wilson Road, near Salisbury High School, to investigate the robbery, police say they were fired at by Boley. A warrant states Boley shot at Salisbury Police officer Todd Sides five times. Boley also allegedly stole a silver Nissan Rouge worth $8,000 and threatened the owner with the same handgun.

Boley was also charged Nov. 15 for injury to real property and Nov. 25 for second-degree trespassing.

Boley was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center Friday with a $150,000 bond. He was first arrested last month in New York.

In other weekend crime reports:

• Shane Steven Hobart, 22, of Rockwell was charged Friday with felony possession of methamphetamine, a schedule II controlled substance, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.

• Jamarcus Cotrell, 20, of Salisbury was charged Saturday for misdemeanor breaking or entering and misdemeanor injury to real property. An arrest report alleges Cotrell broke into a building located on the 880 block of Vallant Drive in Statesville and damaged the door and door frame of the victim’s residence.

• Turoqua Correll, 41, of Salisbury was arrested on Sunday on misdemeanor injury to real property and misdemeanor simple assault after allegedly destroying two computer monitors, a candy machine and other small items at Days Inn hotel, located at 321 Bendrix Drive. Correll also struck a victim in his left arm.

