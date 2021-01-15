January 15, 2021

N.C. State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) passes during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Photo courtesy ACC)

From Florida State to NC State to Middle Tennessee State

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, January 15, 2021

Associated Press

RALEIGH — North Carolina State quarterback Bailey Hockman plans to play at Middle Tennessee State as a graduate transfer.

Hockman announced he has committed to the Blue Raiders in a social-media post Thursday, about a week after announcing he would leave the Wolfpack.

The redshirt junior and former Florida State transfer started nine games for N.C. State, helping the Wolfpack to eight wins and an appearance in the Gator Bowl.

He threw for 1,820 yards and 12 touchdowns, starting the first two games before Devin Leary took over after being sidelined for much of preseason camp due to COVID-19 protocols.

But Leary went down to a season-ending leg injury against Duke on Oct. 17, and Hockman started the final six games.

