Panthers’ GM search now includes 11 who have been interviewed

By Steve Reed

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have interviewed five more candidates for their vacant general manager position in the last two days, bringing the total number of front office executives interviewed to 11.

As of this point, there doesn’t appear to be a leading candidate.

Carolina on Thursday interviewed Kansas City director of football administration Brandt Tilis and Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly. That came after the team interviewed Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds, 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters and Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week the Panthers interviewed Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen, Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, Saints assistant GM and college scouting director Jeff Ireland, Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and former Giants GM Jerry Reese.

Caserio has since been hired by the Texans as their new general manager.

The Panthers are looking to replace Marty Hurney, who was fired in December.

Tilis has been with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs since 2010, working mostly on the contract side of things, while Peters played for Panthers coach Matt Rhule when both were at UCLA.

Panthers owner David Tepper said he has no timetable for making a hire.