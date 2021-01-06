Police investigating suspicious death on Standish Street

SALISBURY — Police were Police officers were called to Zion Hills Apartments Wednesday night for a death that was called suspicious.

A news release said the death occurred at 1614 Standish Street. There, a 30-year-old Black woman was found dead inside of her apartment.

Other details about the incident were not immediately available, with police saying more information would be available Thursday morning.

The case is being treated as a homicide, police said.