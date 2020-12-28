December 28, 2020

Police: Marijuana, mushrooms found in wreckage of fatal crash

By Shavonne Potts

Published 11:34 am Monday, December 28, 2020

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Police say they discovered marijuana and mushrooms in the wreckage of a Sunday morning crash that killed a 16-year-old and injured three others.

Alex Garcia, the 19-year-old driver, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to maintain lane of travel. It’s not clear how fast Garcia was traveling when the single-vehicle collision occurred.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. at 1825 Jake Alexander Blvd., where Garcia was traveling northbound toward Statesville Boulevard.

Garcia lost control of the 2014 Mercedes sport utility vehicle, left the roadway and collided with a tree, according to Salisbury Police Department spokesman Lt. Lee Walker.

Garcia was treated and released for minor injuries. The other passengers were an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds, none of whom police have named. The 18-year-old and one 16-year-old remain in critical condition. The other 16-year-old died as a result of his injuries in the crash.

A wreck reconstruction will be conducted to ascertain speed and other factors from the collision, Walker said.

Police said more charges could be forthcoming.

