Blotter: December 24

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole his vehicle from the 300 block of Heilig Avenue.

• A woman reported on Tuesday she was assaulted while in the 1900 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A woman reported on Tuesday items were stolen from her home in the 1000 block of Whisperwood Drive.

• A woman reported on Tuesday she was assaulted while in the 500 block of Park Avenue.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Monday someone stole items from the 200 block of Nazareth Home Road, Rockwell.

• A woman reported on Monday she was the victim of several fraudulent transactions while in the 7700 block of Howard Avenue.