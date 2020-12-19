December 20, 2020

Josh Bergeron / Salisbury Post - The town limit sign at the northern entrance to Faith on Faith Road features a thin blue line sign. The town limit sign on the south end does, too. The town has also placed black and blue ribbons on power poles in the downtown area and black and blue posters on the windows to town hall.

Funeral service scheduled for slain Concord officer, Rowan native scheduled Tuesday

By Staff Report

Published 5:46 pm Saturday, December 19, 2020

SALISBURY — A funeral service has been scheduled Tuesday for Jason Shuping, a Concord police officer, Rowan native and East Rowan High graduate who was killed in a shootout last week.

The arrangements are being handled by Rockwell funeral home Powles Staton. The service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 N.C. Hwy 49, in Concord. Rev. Richard Myers will officiate the service with full honors to follow at the Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith cemetery.

Shuping, 25, was killed in a shootout off of Bruton Smith Boulevard in Concord while approaching a carjacking suspect. He approached the suspect with Kaleb Robinson, also an East Rowan graduate, Rowan native and Concord police officer. Robinson survived with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A procession honoring Shuping brought his body from Charlotte to Powles Staton Funeral Home on Thursday afternoon.

Shuping attended UNC Pembroke, where he was on the track team and graduated with a criminal justice degree. He was an Eagle Scout and volunteered in various capacities at his church.

Shuping is survived by his wife, Haylee, and his immediate family. At the time of his death, Shuping and his wife lived near the town of Faith, and there were blue and black ribbons and other decorations in town memorializing Shuping’s death on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to the church at P.O. Box 308, Faith, NC 28041. Condolences can be made online at powlesfuneralhome.com.

Read a full story about Shuping and local memories of him by clicking here.

