December 20, 2020

  • 37°

Basketball roundup: Appalachian State, Davidson winners

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, December 19, 2020

BOONE (AP) — Adrian Delph posted 14 points as Appalachian State rolled past Columbia International 77-41 on Friday. Donovan Gregory added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Mountaineers, and Kendall Lewis chipped in 10 points.

Michael Almonacy had seven rebounds for Appalachian State (6-2).
Jalen Brinson had eight points for the Rams, whose season-opening losing streak reached six games.

 

Collins scores 22 to lift Davidson past Rhode Island 67-58

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Carter Collins had 22 points as Davidson defeated Rhode Island 67-58 on Friday night.

The game marked the first Atlantic 10 Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Hyunjung Lee had 16 points for Davidson (4-3). Kellan Grady added 11 points. Luka Brajkovic had 10 points.

Malik Martin scored a career-high 20 points for the Rams (3-5). Makhel Mitchell added 12 points. Fatts Russell had six assists.

Pridgen leads UNC-Wilmington past Norfolk State 80-72
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Joe Pridgen had 19 points and 10 rebounds as UNC-Wilmington defeated Norfolk State 80-72 on Friday. Jake Boggs and Ty Gadsden added 18 points each for the Seahawks. Boggs also had seven rebounds.

John Bowen had 10 points and three blocks for UNC Wilmington (4-3).

J.J. Matthews scored a career-high 24 points for the Spartans (3-3). Devante Carter added 16 points. Kashaun Hicks had 12 points.

 

Jones scores 16 to lead NC A&T over Greensboro 91-45

GREENSBORO (AP) — Tyler Jones had 16 points off the bench to carry NC A&T to a 91-45 win over Greensboro on Friday.

Quentin Jones had 14 points for NC A&T (3-7), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Milton Matthews added 10 points. Jeremy Robinson had eight rebounds.

Kwe Parker, the Aggies’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 9.0 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

NC A&T posted a season-high 23 assists. Meanwhile, the Pride’s 22.5 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a NC A&T opponent this season.

NC A&T scored 42 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Matthew Brown had 14 points for the Pride, who have now lost four straight games.
NC A&T takes on Charlotte on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

