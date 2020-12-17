December 17, 2020

  • 43°

Man will face charges in two robberies on Statesville Boulevard

By Josh Bergeron

Published 1:02 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

SALISBURY — A suspect in two robberies Thursday morning is in custody, a news release said.

Christopher Donelle Pharr, 35, will face charges in connection with a robbery at Carolina Farm Bureau Credit Union and Marlow’s Bar-B-Q and Seafood, both of which are on Statesville Boulevard.

The first incident occurred at about 9:34 a.m. when a man entered the credit union and snatched a purse from an employee. A second employee chased the man, recovered the purse and took note of the vehicle he used to flee.

Shortly after that, a man robbed a cashier at Marlow’s of an undisclosed sum of money and fled on food.

A vehicle matching the description of the one seen at the credit union was seen by a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the parking lot of Stop and gG on West Cemetery Street. The deputy also saw a man matching a description provided. A news release said the man, identified as Pharr, fled from the deputy and was arrested after a brief chase.

Charges are pending, police said.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Man will face charges in two robberies on Statesville Boulevard

BREAKING NEWS

Concord police officer Jason Shuping, a Rowan County native, killed in shootout

Local

Death certificate states Piedmont Correctional officer died from COVID-19 complications

Local

Betty Dan Spencer remembered as a woman of many talents, high standards

Business

Despite recent move, The Gentle Groomer hopes to keep connection with longtime clients

Education

Education briefs: Smart Start holds drive-thru 12 Days of Christmas event

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Bright Ideas grants bring new projects to local schools

News

No. 21 Duke wins 75-65 at Notre Dame in ACC opener

News

Donations from Christmas Happiness Fund ahead of totals from last year

Coronavirus

Deaths in 2020 top previous two years in Rowan County

Coronavirus

Rowan health director answers questions about COVID-19 vaccinations

News

Applications being accepted for FEMA emergency food, shelter money

Local

Spencer approves contract for new town manager

High School

High school football: Zeek is unique — now it’s official that Georgia Tech will be his next team

Crime

Blotter: $800 in Timberlands stolen from Rack Room Shoes

Crime

Mooresville Road Dollar General robbed, suspect escapes

Local

Stallings named Salisbury deputy police chief

Crime

Salisbury man faces charges for robbing Goodwill store, shooting at police

Local

Cruiser placed outside of jail for deceased officer

Business

Four proposals being discussed for Empire Hotel project, decision not expected until 2021

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools considers piloting new bus schedule

Education

RSS board views Faith Academy offer, talks options in closed session

Business

High Point Furniture Market moves April show due to pandemic