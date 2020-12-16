December 16, 2020

  • 36°

Blotter: $800 in Timberlands stolen from Rack Room Shoes

By Staff Report

Published 7:53 pm Wednesday, December 16, 2020

The shelves of Rack Room Shoes are several pairs lighter after two women robbed the business on Tuesday.

Two unknown women, with help from a third who was the getaway driver, stole five pairs of Timberland shoes from Rack Room Shoes on Wednesday. The shoes had an estimated value of $800.

The women were wearing face masks, snatched the shoes and got into a dark-colored sedan that drove off from the business at 230 Faith Road.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports:

• Jason Matthew Wojciechowski, 18, was charged with misdemeanor larceny at 323 South Arlington Street.
• A person reported robbery of a firearm Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Innes Street.
• A molestation was reported Tuesday.
• Rushco No. 4 in the 1900 block of West Innes Street reported an embezzlement on Tuesday.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman reported a burglary Tuesday in the 100 block of Ferrell Lane in Salisbury.
• A man reported a burglary in the 1300 block of Sdams Street in Spencer on Tuesday.
• A man reported a larceny in the 300 block of Cedar Brook Drive in Kannap[olis Tuesday.
• Deputies responded to a call for service about an overdose Tuesday in the 200 block of Foxrun Road.
• A woman reported stolen mail Tuesday in the 800 block of Gheen Road.
• A woman reported a fraud Tuesday in the 2500 block of Deal Road.
• A woman reported a burglary Tuesday in the 1000 block of Lawndale Drive.
• Keyanna Elizabeth Echols, 19, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

