Biz Roundup: Rowan receives over $500,000 in infrastructure grants to spur economic development

SALISBURY — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority has approved 30 grants to local governments, including two grants totaling $520,000 that will benefit Rowan County.

“Rural Infrastructure Authority grants help our cities, towns and counties address critical infrastructure needs like buildings, water and sewer so they can attract new, good-paying jobs,” Cooper said in a news release. “When we invest in rural communities, we are demonstrating that North Carolina is open for business with the tools and workforce to help companies compete globally.”

The City of Salisbury received a $120,000 grant that will support the renovation of the 42,500 square foot building on South Main Street that houses Integro Technologies. It was announced Wednesday that Integro, which designs and develops custom machine vision inspection solutions, will add 30 jobs and invest $2.67 million in an expansion project. Tied into the state grant are 18 jobs and an investment of $1.76 million.

Rowan County received a $400,000 grant that will support Eastern Wholesale Fence’s reuse of a 65,000 building at the Mid-South Industrial Park at 7401 Statesville Blvd. Eastern Fence, an extruder, manufacturer and distributor of commercial and residential fence products, announced in October that it will locate operations at the facility. The overall project is expected to create 142 jobs with an investment of $17.5 million. Tied into the state grant are 106 jobs and a $15.9 million investment.

Wallace and Graham partners with Yadkin Riverkeeper to feed healthcare workers

SALISBURY — With support from the Wallace and Graham Gives Foundation and the Waterkeeper Alliance, the Yadkin Riverkeeper will be providing sustainably raised barbecue pork and chicken to frontline caregivers.

The barbecue pork and chicken comes from Crossings Farm in Lexington and will be given to Lutheran Services Carolinas, who will distribute it to caregivers who are serving elderly and homebound COVID-19 patients on Dec. 12.

“We are grateful to the Wallace and Graham Gives Foundation for its sponsorship, which will assist Yadkin Riverkeeper in meeting its fundraising goals, while also providing healthy, river-friendly pork and chicken to those working on the frontlines during the pandemic,” Edgar Miller, the Yadkin Riverkeeper’s executive director, said in a news release.

The Yadkin Riverkeeper was set to host its “Pig Pickin’ Pickup” fundraiser but decided to opt for a different plan due to the surging number of COVID-19 cases.

Wallace and Graham has long been a supporter of environmental issues and has represented families who have been impacted by large industrial hog operations in eastern North Carolina.

“Our firm is honored to support Yadkin Riverkeeper in its efforts to protect and monitor the public waterways of our region that supply drinking water to nearly one million citizens,” Whitney Wallace Williams, attorney and chair of the Wallace and Graham Gives Foundation, said in a news release. “Combined with its support of sustainable agriculture and farming, YRK is well-aligned with our law firm’s environmental values and practice. We thank YRK sincerely for the critical protection and advocacy it provides to our region.”

The Waterkeeper Alliance and NC Pure Farms, Pure Water campaign also helped provide resources for the Yadkin Riverkeeper to pay farmers market value for the pork and chicken, which will be cooked by Shakerag BBQ. The Yadkin Riverkeeper is working with small, sustainable livestock farms to implement river-friendly best management practices to provide an alternative to industrial scale concentrated animal feeding operations.

“Being able to support small, sustainable family farms by direct purchases, is one way our organization can help ensure those farms can grow and prosper,” Riverkeeper Brian Fannon said in a news release.

To support the project, one can visit www.yadkinriverkeeper.org.

Chamber of Commerce to host business humorist and entertainer for December PIP

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce will host national business humorist speaker and songwriter Patrick Henry at its December Power in Partnership breakfast.

The virtual program is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 a.m. Henry will deliver a speech titled “Rediscover the Human Connection.” Henry is also the cofounder of MonarchChem, an organic herbicide company. In a typical year, Henry speaks over 60 times to companies and associations that want to build loyalty and elevate their customer and employee experience.

The event is sponsored by Rowan Meals on Wheels and Rowan Helping Ministries. The Chamber’s 2020-21 Power Card Holder will automatically be registered and will receive the Zoom link. All other guests wishing to attend must register by noon on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The cost of the PIP event is $69 for members and $150 for non-members.

The Chamber’s Leadership Rowan class will start their day with the PIP and then venture out for each day’s session focused on a different aspect of the community.

The Spring Season of PIP programs include: Jan. 21 – 2021 Economic Outlook from Chris Chung (NC Economic Partnership); Sponsor: Rowan EDC

Feb. 18 – State Legislative Breakfast

March 18 – Salute to Agri-business

April 16 – Healthcare Speaker, sponsored by Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

May 20 – Steve Chandler, Chandler Thinks on Rowan Brand More information can be found at Rowanchamber.com.

Novant Health to host virtual holiday mingle, give look into Wallace Cancer Institute

SALISBURY — Novant Health Rowan Medical Center will be hosting a virtual holiday mingle on Monday at 5 p.m. to showcase the new Wallace Cancer Institute.

The event, being held in conjunction with the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce, may even feature a special visitor to spread holiday cheer. Door prizes will be given for the most festive Holiday Zoom attire.

The link for the virtual event will be sent upon registration. For more information, visit Rowanchamber.com.

Novant Health names new executive vice president and chief transformation and digital officer

Novant Health has named Angela Yochem as executive vice president and chief transformation and digital officer.

Yochem has served as the health system’s executive vice president and chief digital and technology officer since 2017. In her new expanded role Yochem will continue to lead digital products and services while assuming more responsibilities related to growth initiatives for the system.

“I am pleased to have Angela take on this expanded position on our executive team,” Carl S. Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health, said in a news release. “Angela has been a great partner as our chief digital and technology officer, helping us to build our artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, expanding our digital health portfolio and co-leading our Novant Health Institute for Innovation and AI. This expanded role is a natural fit, as she will help us continue to innovate by designing strategies that strengthen our organization’s operations and culture.”

In her new role, Yochem will collaborate with Novant Health leaders, accelerating cross-functional initiatives while exploring new opportunities and new potential lines of businesses. She will also support cultural and process changes to achieve and sustain Novant Health’s transformational objectives.

Before coming to Novant Health, Yochem served as executive vice president and chief information officer at Rent-A-Center, global chief information officer at BDP International, global chief technology officer at AstraZeneca and divisional chief information officer at Dell.

Yochem has a bachelor of music from DePauw University and a master of science in computer science from the University of Tennessee. She holds three U.S. patents and is a published author.

Dumpster company with local franchises lands on Franchise 500 list for 2020

Bin There Dump That, a residential-friendly dumpster franchise that serves customers in the Charlotte region, was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list for 2020.

“This has been a challenging year for small businesses of all types,” Mike Kernaghan, CEO of Bin There Dump That, said in a news release. “Success – even survival – depends on having more than simply a good product. You also need a strong business framework and ongoing marketing and sales support. Bin There Dump That provides all of that, and more, to its franchisees. We’re proud of our success as a franchise organization and proud to be able offer our valuable service to an ever-growing number of communities.”

Bin There Dump That was founded in Canada in 2001 and has since added franchises in Charlotte, Mooresville and Winston-Salem. The dumpster company came in at 246 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s list of 500 companies.

The criteria for the magazine’s Franchise 500 list falls into five pillars: costs and fees, support, size and growth, brand strength and financial strength and stability. Additionally, a franchisor must be seeking new franchisees in the U.S. or Canada and must have a minimum of ten units open and operating as of July 31, 2019, with at least one in North America.

“We’re honored, but not surprised, to be included in this year’s Franchise 500 list,” Kernaghan said. “We know that our product fills a market need for a quick and easy hauling solution for junk and waste removal or disposal of construction debris. Earning a place on this year’s list proves that our business framework, franchisee support systems, and operating guidelines are as solid as our product. Home and business owners both can feel confident doing business with our successful, local small business owners.”

To learn more about renting a dumpster, or to discuss a project with a Bin There Dump That dumpster consultant, you can contact one of the Salisbury-area Bin There Dump That franchises. To learn more about Bin There Dump That, please visit https://www.bintheredumpthatusa.com.