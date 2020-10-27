Eastern Fence selects Rowan County for new facility, will create 142 jobs, invest $17.5 million

SALISBURY — State and local officials announced Tuesday Eastern Wholesale Fence selected Rowan County as the site for its new manufacturing and distribution facility.

The fencing company, headquartered in Medford, New York, will create 142 new jobs over four years and will invest $17.5 million in equipment and improvements to its new facility in the Mid-South Industrial Park at 7401 Statesville Blvd.

“We’d like to thank Eastern Fence for selecting Rowan County as the home of their new manufacturing and distribution center,” Rowan EDC President Rod Crider said in a news release. “Their decision to locate in our community strengthens the economic base with well-paying and skilled jobs in a prominent industry sector. We look forward to beginning a long relationship with Eastern Fence and assisting in their continued growth.”

Eastern Fence was founded in 1971 and offers a full line of wood fence, chain-link products, aluminum and steel ornamental products, welded mesh, guide rail and post and rail. The fencing company’s move here was known as “Project Enterprise” as it sought and received tax incentives. The project sought to expand the business’ footprint in the southeast, and Eastern Wholesale was considering several other counties in the Charlotte area for its new facility before choosing Rowan County.

“Eastern Wholesale Fence, LLC is extremely excited to be expanding into our new Salisbury operation to better fulfill the needs of our customers,” said Peter Williams Jr., CEO of Eastern Fence. “We greatly appreciate the support from the State of North Carolina, Rowan County and the City of Salisbury on this expansion project, and we look forward to being an involved corporate citizen in our new community.”

The Rowan County Board of Commissioners recently approved a level one grant to incentivize Eastern Fence’s arrival, which would have Rowan County return 75% of the company’s paid property taxes in the form of a grant each year for a five-year period.

“We are thrilled that Eastern Fence has chosen our community for its new facility” said Rowan County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Edds. “It’s rewarding to know that a company with their reputation and history recognizes all the advantages Rowan County can offer such as a skilled workforce, an affordable cost of living and a pro-business environment.”

Rowan EDC Vice President Scott Shelton told commissioners at the Oct. 19 meeting that the average salary of an employee hired to work at Eastern Fence’s facility would be a little over $46,000 and would also include benefits. He also said that the company would generate $699,498 in tax revenue for the county over a 10-year period. The company will begin installing new equipment by the end of 2020 and a majority of the project will be completed by the end of 2022.

“The North Carolina economy continues to grow manufacturing jobs, despite public health and economic challenges,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news release. “This means companies like Eastern Wholesale Fence choose to expand in our state because of the talented workforce and effective management of the pandemic.”

Eastern Fence also received a Job Development Investment Grant from the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee and received additional funding for the project from Duke Energy’s Carolinas Investment Fund.

“Duke Energy welcomes Eastern Fence to their new home in Rowan County,” Duke Energy Economic Development Manager Tammy Whaley said in a news release. “The company has selected a great location to do business and we look forward to assisting them as they begin operations and as they grow and expand operations into the future.”

For more information on Eastern Fence, visit www.easternfence.com. More information on the Rowan EDC can be found at www.rowanedc.com.