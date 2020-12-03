December 3, 2020

  • 30°

Illinois State scores 177 points in rout, fourth most in DI history

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 3, 2020

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Emon Washington had 30 points and Illinois State scored the fourth-most points in Division I history with a 177-108 victory over Greenville on Wednesday night.

Illinois State sits behind Loyola Marymount and LIU Brooklyn in the NCAA record book. LMU scored 186 points in 1991 and 181 in ’89, LIU Brooklyn totaled 179 in ’97 and Oklahoma had 173 in ’89.

On Sunday, Murray State beat Greenville 173-95.

Washington made 12 of 13 shots as Illinois State was 70 of 81 from the floor (86.4%). Greenville, Division III-member attempted 108 field goals, making 42.

Harouna Sissoko had 21 points and seven rebounds for Illinois State (2-1). Abdou Ndiaye added 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, and Josiah Strong had a career-high 11 assists plus 13 points and six rebounds.

Washington was outscored by the Panthers’ Kenneth Cooley, who had 31 points and six rebounds. Travis Dickey added 11 points, and Romello Ball and Kaidyn Johnson each added 10.

