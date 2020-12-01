December 1, 2020

  • 41°

Blotter: Vehicles broken into overnight at Marriott, Comfort Suites hotels

By Shavonne Potts

Published 2:05 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — One handgun and other items were taken from a vehicle parked at a local hotel where Salisbury Police investigators say other vehicles were broken into overnight.

The owner of a Dodge pickup told police thieves broke a window in order to gain access to his truck. The suspect stole his handgun and vehicle registration information. He drove from Florida to buy an all-terrain vehicle. His truck was parked at the Courtyard by Marriott, located at 120 Marriott Circle, said Sgt. Travis Shulenburger.

A North Carolina Forest Service vehicle was parked at the Comfort Suites, 1040 East Innes St., where someone stole tools from the bed of a truck. One other vehicle parked at the Marriott was broken into but nothing was taken, Shulenburger said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• A woman reported on Monday her vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Westside Manor Apartments, 2345 Statesville Blvd.

• A vehicle was vandalized in the 100 block of East Innes Street.

• A woman reported on Monday juveniles damaged her property and assaulted a caseworker while in the 300 block of Old Concord Road.

• A man reported on Monday his ex-girlfriend showed up to his house, began firing a handgun at his trailer and he returned fire and struck her tire while in the 200 block of Independence Drive.

• A woman reported on Monday she was assaulted by a customer while at Walmart.

• A woman reported on Monday she was the victim of an assault while in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Blvd.

• Joshua Timothy Hedrick, 38, was charged on Monday with felony larceny while in the 300 block of Elm Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Martin Marietta Materials reported on Thursday someone vandalized a work truck located in the 200 block of Old Farm Road.

• A man reported on Thursday he was the victim of a burglary in the 2600 block of Mayfair Drive, Kannapolis.

• A man reported on Friday items were stolen from a bedroom in the 6700 block of Nathan Avenue, Kannapolis.

• A man reported on Friday he was the victim of a burglary while in the 2000 block of Barger Road.

• A man reported on Friday a firearm was stolen from the 8600 block of Fisher Road, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Friday he was the victim of motor vehicle theft while in the 300 block of Romana Drive.

• A man reported on Saturday he was the victim of a burglary in the 1600 block of Hobson Road, Cleveland.

• Tiquon Jamel Summers, 27, was charged on Thursday with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture schedule VI while in the Rowan County Detention Center.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Vehicles broken into overnight at Marriott, Comfort Suites hotels

Coronavirus

County reports two new COVID-19 deaths, two weeks of 50-case increases

Local

Red wolves have been busy growing up at Dan Nicholas Park

Local

Salisbury City Council to consider contract for street paving

Education

Catawba College honors employees for length of service

High School

High school football: Clay hopes for big senior season

Local

Helen, Ralph Brown contribute to Christmas Happiness to help people in need

Cleveland

Cleveland Police charge woman with attempted murder after Sunday night shooting

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases in Rowan continue to surge after 50 new cases added; 19% of total cases active

Local

Salisbury Police investigating accidental shooting at apartment building

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man arrested on felony counts of trafficking

Local

Motorcyclist airlifted following wreck on Jake Alexander Boulevard Sunday

Elections

Political Notebook: Senate Republicans disagree with Cooper administration halting CARES Act spending

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about legality of begging in Salisbury, Dominion voting machines

Local

Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot

Crime

Blotter: Passenger in chase that ended downtown charged with possessing stolen vehicle

Business

Frustrated and confused by COVID-19 restrictions, local bar owners near breaking point

Elections

Republican volunteers say ‘passion’ drove victories across the ballot

News

Peppermint partnership: N.C. State’s Food Science Club manufactures ice cream toppings at Research Campus

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury-Rowan utilities honored for exceeding drinking water standards

Coronavirus

County reports 57 new COVID-19 positives Saturday

Local

Sharing the Season 2020 list

Lifestyle

One last blessing. For 20 precious minutes, 89-year-old Barrier met granddaughter

Business

Businesses plan to continue using practices driven by COVID-19 after pandemic is over