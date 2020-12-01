Blotter: Vehicles broken into overnight at Marriott, Comfort Suites hotels

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — One handgun and other items were taken from a vehicle parked at a local hotel where Salisbury Police investigators say other vehicles were broken into overnight.

The owner of a Dodge pickup told police thieves broke a window in order to gain access to his truck. The suspect stole his handgun and vehicle registration information. He drove from Florida to buy an all-terrain vehicle. His truck was parked at the Courtyard by Marriott, located at 120 Marriott Circle, said Sgt. Travis Shulenburger.

A North Carolina Forest Service vehicle was parked at the Comfort Suites, 1040 East Innes St., where someone stole tools from the bed of a truck. One other vehicle parked at the Marriott was broken into but nothing was taken, Shulenburger said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• A woman reported on Monday her vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Westside Manor Apartments, 2345 Statesville Blvd.

• A vehicle was vandalized in the 100 block of East Innes Street.

• A woman reported on Monday juveniles damaged her property and assaulted a caseworker while in the 300 block of Old Concord Road.

• A man reported on Monday his ex-girlfriend showed up to his house, began firing a handgun at his trailer and he returned fire and struck her tire while in the 200 block of Independence Drive.

• A woman reported on Monday she was assaulted by a customer while at Walmart.

• A woman reported on Monday she was the victim of an assault while in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Blvd.

• Joshua Timothy Hedrick, 38, was charged on Monday with felony larceny while in the 300 block of Elm Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Martin Marietta Materials reported on Thursday someone vandalized a work truck located in the 200 block of Old Farm Road.

• A man reported on Thursday he was the victim of a burglary in the 2600 block of Mayfair Drive, Kannapolis.

• A man reported on Friday items were stolen from a bedroom in the 6700 block of Nathan Avenue, Kannapolis.

• A man reported on Friday he was the victim of a burglary while in the 2000 block of Barger Road.

• A man reported on Friday a firearm was stolen from the 8600 block of Fisher Road, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Friday he was the victim of motor vehicle theft while in the 300 block of Romana Drive.

• A man reported on Saturday he was the victim of a burglary in the 1600 block of Hobson Road, Cleveland.

• Tiquon Jamel Summers, 27, was charged on Thursday with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture schedule VI while in the Rowan County Detention Center.