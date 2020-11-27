We want to hear from readers: How are you planning to do your holiday shopping?
The Salisbury Post wants to hear from readers. How are you planning to do your holiday shopping this year? Has COVID-19 affected how you plan to shop? Will you shift more of your purchases online? Will you or have you already been to stores to try and get in-store deals? We’ll use as many as possible responses using the form below in a story to be published in Sunday’s Salisbury Post.
